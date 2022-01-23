LSU (17-3)
Newby 2-3 2-2 6, Aifuwa 3-5 0-0 6, Cherry 1-6 0-0 2, Morris 4-13 0-0 8, Pointer 11-27 12-15 35, Trasi 1-1 1-2 3, Gusters 2-3 0-0 4, Payne 4-7 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-65 15-19 72
FLORIDA (15-5)
Dut 2-5 0-0 4, Merritt 5-8 2-2 16, Broughton 5-15 4-4 14, Rickards 2-7 0-0 4, Smith 6-18 10-13 23, de Oliveira 0-3 0-0 0, Toonders 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Rimdal 2-4 1-1 6, Tatyana Wyche 0-0 0-0 0, Taliyah Wyche 2-3 2-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-64 19-22 73
|LSU
|12
|21
|25
|14
|—
|72
|Florida
|16
|17
|21
|19
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_LSU 1-9 (Morris 0-1, Pointer 1-6, Payne 0-2), Florida 6-17 (Merritt 4-6, Broughton 0-2, Rickards 0-1, Smith 1-5, de Oliveira 0-2, Rimdal 1-1). Assists_LSU 8 (Cherry 3), Florida 11 (Smith 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_LSU 43 (Newby 11), Florida 36 (Merritt 7). Total Fouls_LSU 16, Florida 19. Technical Fouls_LSU Cherry 1. A_1,478.