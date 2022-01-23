|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA (15-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dut
|26
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Merritt
|28
|5-8
|2-2
|0-7
|1
|2
|16
|Broughton
|28
|5-15
|4-4
|2-4
|1
|4
|14
|Rickards
|30
|2-7
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|4
|Smith
|40
|6-18
|10-13
|0-3
|8
|3
|23
|de Oliveira
|7
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Toonders
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|0
|Moore
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Rimdal
|22
|2-4
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Tatyana Wyche
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Taliyah Wyche
|11
|2-3
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|4
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-9
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-64
|19-22
|10-36
|11
|19
|73
Percentages: FG 37.500, FT .864.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Merritt 4-6, Smith 1-5, Rimdal 1-1, Broughton 0-2, Rickards 0-1, de Oliveira 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Merritt 2, Rickards 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Smith 5, Merritt 4, Broughton 3, Rickards 1, Moore 1, Rimdal 1, Tatyana Wyche 1)
Steals: 15 (Merritt 4, Broughton 3, Rickards 3, Smith 3, de Oliveira 1, Toonders 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU (17-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Newby
|31
|2-3
|2-2
|3-11
|0
|3
|6
|Aifuwa
|26
|3-5
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|6
|Cherry
|24
|1-6
|0-0
|2-8
|3
|3
|2
|Morris
|31
|4-13
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|3
|8
|Pointer
|40
|11-27
|12-15
|0-1
|1
|0
|35
|Trasi
|14
|1-1
|1-2
|3-4
|0
|3
|3
|Gusters
|8
|2-3
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|4
|Payne
|26
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|8
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-65
|15-19
|13-43
|8
|16
|72
Percentages: FG 43.077, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 1-9, .111 (Pointer 1-6, Morris 0-1, Payne 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Aifuwa 1, Morris 1, Pointer 1, Gusters 1)
Turnovers: 19 (Cherry 5, Pointer 4, Aifuwa 3, Morris 3, Payne 3, Gusters 1)
Steals: 8 (Pointer 3, Payne 3, Newby 1, Morris 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Cherry 1)
|LSU
|12
|21
|25
|14
|—
|72
|Florida
|16
|17
|21
|19
|—
|73
A_1,478
Officials_Eric Koch, Joseph Vaszily, Pualani Spurlock-Welsh