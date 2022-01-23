FGFTReb
FLORIDA (15-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dut262-50-00-1004
Merritt285-82-20-71216
Broughton285-154-42-41414
Rickards302-70-02-3014
Smith406-1810-130-38323
de Oliveira70-30-00-2110
Toonders50-00-01-4020
Moore20-10-00-0000
Rimdal222-41-10-2016
Tatyana Wyche10-00-00-0010
Taliyah Wyche112-32-21-1046
Team00-00-04-9000
Totals20024-6419-2210-36111973

Percentages: FG 37.500, FT .864.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Merritt 4-6, Smith 1-5, Rimdal 1-1, Broughton 0-2, Rickards 0-1, de Oliveira 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Merritt 2, Rickards 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Smith 5, Merritt 4, Broughton 3, Rickards 1, Moore 1, Rimdal 1, Tatyana Wyche 1)

Steals: 15 (Merritt 4, Broughton 3, Rickards 3, Smith 3, de Oliveira 1, Toonders 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
LSU (17-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Newby312-32-23-11036
Aifuwa263-50-01-5226
Cherry241-60-02-8332
Morris314-130-02-5138
Pointer4011-2712-150-11035
Trasi141-11-23-4033
Gusters82-30-00-4014
Payne264-70-00-1118
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20028-6515-1913-4381672

Percentages: FG 43.077, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 1-9, .111 (Pointer 1-6, Morris 0-1, Payne 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Aifuwa 1, Morris 1, Pointer 1, Gusters 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Cherry 5, Pointer 4, Aifuwa 3, Morris 3, Payne 3, Gusters 1)

Steals: 8 (Pointer 3, Payne 3, Newby 1, Morris 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Cherry 1)

LSU1221251472
Florida1617211973

A_1,478

Officials_Eric Koch, Joseph Vaszily, Pualani Spurlock-Welsh

Officials_Eric Koch, Joseph Vaszily, Pualani Spurlock-Welsh

