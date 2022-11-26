FGFTReb
FLORIDA (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Merritt171-30-01-6112
Kyle263-113-51-7129
Deans327-153-30-25219
Rickards422-106-74-70210
Rimdal232-40-01-3205
Dut202-32-20-2046
Correa368-146-72-82124
Warren200-00-20-10100
Wyche91-10-11-2012
Team00-00-06-8000
Totals22526-6120-2716-55121377

Percentages: FG 42.6, FT .741.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Deans 2-4, Correa 2-5, Rimdal 1-3, Rickards 0-2, Dut 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kyle 1, Dut 1)

Turnovers: 30 (Merritt 5, Kyle 5, Deans 5, Rickards 5, Rimdal 3, Warren 3, Dut 2, Correa 1, Wyche 1)

Steals: 7 (Rickards 3, Deans 2, Warren 1, Wyche 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Dut 1)

FGFTReb
HOUSTON (1-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hill293-131-23-6157
Patterson272-40-23-4014
Blair397-190-01-52316
Onyeje274-112-20-30212
Purvis130-00-01-1000
Miller120-00-00-0050
Brown204-90-01-3329
Young369-204-41-51523
Jones191-20-00-3032
McNeil10-10-01-1010
Thompson20-00-00-1000
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals22530-797-1012-3572773

Percentages: FG 37.9, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Blair 2-8, Onyeje 2-8, Brown 1-5, Young 1-3, Patterson 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Onyeje 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Young 4, Jones 4, Hill 2, Patterson 2, Purvis 2, Brown 1, Team 1)

Steals: 13 (Patterson 3, Blair 3, Jones 3, Purvis 2, Brown 2)

Technical Fouls: None

Florida17102021977
Houston15161522573

A_158

Officials_Cara Seggie, Felicia Grinter, Cameron Inouye

