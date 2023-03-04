FGFTReb
LSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fountain336-100-05-120213
Ward190-20-20-1120
K.Williams306-137-104-91419
Hayes292-84-40-2138
Miller334-100-00-42110
Hill191-40-00-0002
Reed192-72-32-7346
Hannibal182-65-63-5129
Totals20023-6018-2514-4091867

Percentages: FG .383, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Miller 2-6, Fountain 1-2, Hayes 0-2, Hill 0-2, K.Williams 0-2, Ward 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Fountain).

Turnovers: 12 (Reed 4, Miller 3, Fountain 2, Hannibal, Hayes, K.Williams).

Steals: 5 (Hayes 2, Hannibal, K.Williams, Miller).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
FLORIDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jitoboh222-52-23-4126
Jones181-20-00-3113
Kugel328-141-11-31221
Lofton314-116-81-55216
Richard357-101-11-62418
Reeves204-100-22-4008
Fudge192-72-23-6156
Lane130-11-40-0121
Aberdeen90-10-00-2110
Szymczyk10-00-00-0000
Totals20028-6113-2011-33131979

Percentages: FG .459, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Kugel 4-7, Richard 3-6, Lofton 2-5, Jones 1-2, Reeves 0-2, Fudge 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Fudge, Jitoboh, Lane, Lofton).

Turnovers: 8 (Kugel 4, Jitoboh 2, Fudge, Lofton).

Steals: 7 (Jones 2, Lofton 2, Richard 2, Reeves).

Technical Fouls: None.

LSU333467
Florida295079

A_10,280 (10,133).

