LSU (13-18)
Fountain 6-10 0-0 13, Ward 0-2 0-2 0, K.Williams 6-13 7-10 19, Hayes 2-8 4-4 8, Miller 4-10 0-0 10, Hill 1-4 0-0 2, Reed 2-7 2-3 6, Hannibal 2-6 5-6 9. Totals 23-60 18-25 67.
FLORIDA (16-15)
Jitoboh 2-5 2-2 6, Jones 1-2 0-0 3, Kugel 8-14 1-1 21, Lofton 4-11 6-8 16, Richard 7-10 1-1 18, Reeves 4-10 0-2 8, Fudge 2-7 2-2 6, Lane 0-1 1-4 1, Aberdeen 0-1 0-0 0, Szymczyk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 13-20 79.
Halftime_LSU 33-29. 3-Point Goals_LSU 3-16 (Miller 2-6, Fountain 1-2, Hayes 0-2, Hill 0-2, Ward 0-2, K.Williams 0-2), Florida 10-25 (Kugel 4-7, Richard 3-6, Lofton 2-5, Jones 1-2, Reeves 0-2, Fudge 0-3). Fouled Out_Fudge. Rebounds_LSU 40 (Fountain 12), Florida 33 (Richard, Fudge 6). Assists_LSU 9 (Reed 3), Florida 13 (Lofton 5). Total Fouls_LSU 18, Florida 19. A_10,280 (10,133).
