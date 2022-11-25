FGFTReb
OREGON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ryuny191-20-02-3203
Taylor262-84-40-2438
Marial132-40-00-4125
Akanno263-92-40-2238
Pope394-102-20-25112
Bilodeau245-80-11-31212
Rataj175-60-11-40211
Stevens130-20-20-3110
Andela112-20-02-3114
Ibekwe111-30-20-0002
Krass11-20-00-0003
Totals20026-568-166-26171568

Percentages: FG .464, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Bilodeau 2-3, Pope 2-4, Marial 1-1, Ryuny 1-1, Krass 1-2, Rataj 1-2, Stevens 0-1, Akanno 0-3, Taylor 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Marial 2, Andela, Bilodeau, Ibekwe).

Turnovers: 9 (Taylor 6, Andela 2, Akanno).

Steals: 4 (Marial, Pope, Rataj, Ryuny).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
FLORIDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Castleton284-64-41-64412
Felder151-20-00-0032
Bonham267-122-21-33119
Lofton323-80-00-7407
Richard324-53-30-51313
Fudge252-62-21-2127
Kugel154-72-30-02110
Jitoboh123-30-10-1036
Reeves81-20-00-2002
Jones71-20-00-1003
Totals20030-5313-153-27151781

Percentages: FG .566, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Bonham 3-6, Richard 2-3, Jones 1-2, Lofton 1-2, Fudge 1-3, Castleton 0-1, Kugel 0-1, Reeves 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Castleton 3, Kugel).

Turnovers: 8 (Lofton 5, Castleton 2, Richard).

Steals: 4 (Bonham, Jitoboh, Lofton, Richard).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oregon St.293968
Florida423981

A_6,526 (19,393).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you