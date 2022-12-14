FGFTReb
Clayton170-30-01-3040
Wilson234-105-61-50013
Baker161-70-00-0122
M.Brown210-71-20-2001
Hunter263-92-21-3319
A.Brown245-72-30-10314
Hadaway131-20-20-2012
Roderick130-10-00-2030
Sheldon131-30-00-2112
Wiznitzer130-00-01-1040
James121-23-60-0025
Adelodun50-00-20-2200
Corna10-00-00-0000
Totals20016-5113-234-2372148

Percentages: FG .314, FT .565.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (A.Brown 2-4, Hunter 1-4, Roderick 0-1, Clayton 0-2, M.Brown 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Wiznitzer).

Turnovers: 12 (Hadaway 2, Hunter 2, Sheldon 2, A.Brown, Baker, Clayton, James, M.Brown, Wiznitzer).

Steals: 10 (M.Brown 2, Roderick 2, Baker, Clayton, Hunter, Sheldon, Wilson, Wiznitzer).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
FLORIDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Castleton273-80-21-8006
Fudge255-62-21-100213
Bonham203-64-40-11112
Lofton254-65-60-07315
Richard211-41-21-4113
Reeves187-112-20-60120
Kugel172-51-10-2115
Jitoboh151-31-21-3143
Jones141-40-00-3312
Felder121-10-00-1023
Aberdeen30-00-00-0020
Totals20028-5416-214-38141982

Percentages: FG .519, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Reeves 4-7, Bonham 2-3, Lofton 2-3, Felder 1-1, Fudge 1-2, Kugel 0-1, Richard 0-2, Jones 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Richard 2, Castleton, Fudge).

Turnovers: 14 (Kugel 4, Fudge 3, Lofton 2, Bonham, Castleton, Jones, Reeves).

Steals: 6 (Castleton 2, Fudge 2, Bonham, Kugel).

Technical Fouls: None.

Ohio183048
Florida424082

