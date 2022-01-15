|Columbus
First Period_1, Florida, Verhaeghe 12 (Barkov, Weegar), 0:46. 2, Florida, Duclair 16 (Huberdeau, Ekblad), 2:07 (pp). 3, Florida, Weegar 3 (Ekblad, Reinhart), 9:27 (sh). 4, Florida, Verhaeghe 13 (Reinhart, Weegar), 13:28. Penalties_Nyquist, CBJ (Tripping), 2:00; Duclair, FLA (Slashing), 7:30; Texier, CBJ (Holding), 16:08.
Second Period_5, Florida, Huberdeau 15 (Bennett), 2:02. 6, Florida, Lundell 8 (Lomberg, Hornqvist), 12:10. Penalties_Kukan, CBJ (High Sticking), 7:13; Juolevi, FLA (Holding), 16:52.
Third Period_7, Columbus, Nyquist 9 (Domi, Bean), 2:11 (pp). 8, Florida, Bennett 15 (Duclair), 3:40. 9, Florida, Lundell 9 (Weegar, Ekblad), 7:33. 10, Florida, Hornqvist 8 (Lomberg, Luostarinen), 10:14. 11, Columbus, Jenner 15 (Nyquist, Peeke), 10:50. Penalties_Gudas, FLA (Interference), 1:02; Weegar, FLA (High Sticking), 13:33.
Shots on Goal_Columbus 9-8-13_30. Florida 20-16-15_51.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 4; Florida 1 of 4.
Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 4-7-0 (36 shots-31 saves), Columbus, Merzlikins 13-9-1 (15-11). Florida, Bobrovsky 19-3-3 (30-28).
A_15,088 (19,250). T_2:18.
Referees_Peter MacDougall, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Jonathan Deschamps, Dan Kelly.