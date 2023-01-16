FGFTReb
MVSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Minton221-11-21-2013
Stredic210-20-20-1020
Barber172-41-21-2115
Brown305-154-46-121314
Collins284-118-90-21318
Waller253-65-81-42113
Washington180-10-10-0030
Mosley122-30-00-2014
Johnson90-10-01-1010
Ivory60-11-20-0001
Umoh50-00-00-0000
R.Williams40-11-20-0001
Waldon30-00-01-1000
Totals20017-4621-3211-2751659

Percentages: FG .370, FT .656.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Waller 2-2, Collins 2-7, Barber 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ivory 0-1, Mosley 0-1, Washington 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Minton 2, Collins, Umoh).

Turnovers: 16 (Stredic 4, Barber 2, Brown 2, Collins 2, Minton 2, Ivory, Johnson, Mosley, Umoh).

Steals: 14 (Brown 6, Collins 2, Minton 2, Barber, R.Williams, Stredic, Washington).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
FLORIDA A&MMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barrs130-00-02-4130
Bates384-40-22-91311
Chatman161-40-00-3142
Meren241-42-21-2335
Tillmon374-84-61-12412
Stevens287-133-31-40224
Eisa263-50-00-2216
Louis-Jeune130-20-21-1310
Hall30-10-00-0000
P.Williams20-20-00-0010
Totals20020-439-158-26132260

Percentages: FG .465, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Stevens 7-12, Bates 3-3, Meren 1-1, Hall 0-1, P.Williams 0-1, Chatman 0-2, Eisa 0-2, Tillmon 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Eisa 2, Meren 2, Louis-Jeune, Stevens).

Turnovers: 24 (Bates 6, Barrs 5, Meren 4, Tillmon 4, Chatman 2, Eisa, Hall, Stevens).

Steals: 10 (Chatman 3, Eisa 2, Meren 2, Bates, Hall, Louis-Jeune).

Technical Fouls: None.

MVSU194059
Florida A&M362460

A_1,435 (9,639).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you