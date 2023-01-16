|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MVSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Minton
|22
|1-1
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|3
|Stredic
|21
|0-2
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Barber
|17
|2-4
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|5
|Brown
|30
|5-15
|4-4
|6-12
|1
|3
|14
|Collins
|28
|4-11
|8-9
|0-2
|1
|3
|18
|Waller
|25
|3-6
|5-8
|1-4
|2
|1
|13
|Washington
|18
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Mosley
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Johnson
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Ivory
|6
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Umoh
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Williams
|4
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Waldon
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-46
|21-32
|11-27
|5
|16
|59
Percentages: FG .370, FT .656.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Waller 2-2, Collins 2-7, Barber 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ivory 0-1, Mosley 0-1, Washington 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Minton 2, Collins, Umoh).
Turnovers: 16 (Stredic 4, Barber 2, Brown 2, Collins 2, Minton 2, Ivory, Johnson, Mosley, Umoh).
Steals: 14 (Brown 6, Collins 2, Minton 2, Barber, R.Williams, Stredic, Washington).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barrs
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|3
|0
|Bates
|38
|4-4
|0-2
|2-9
|1
|3
|11
|Chatman
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|4
|2
|Meren
|24
|1-4
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|3
|5
|Tillmon
|37
|4-8
|4-6
|1-1
|2
|4
|12
|Stevens
|28
|7-13
|3-3
|1-4
|0
|2
|24
|Eisa
|26
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|6
|Louis-Jeune
|13
|0-2
|0-2
|1-1
|3
|1
|0
|Hall
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Williams
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-43
|9-15
|8-26
|13
|22
|60
Percentages: FG .465, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Stevens 7-12, Bates 3-3, Meren 1-1, Hall 0-1, P.Williams 0-1, Chatman 0-2, Eisa 0-2, Tillmon 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Eisa 2, Meren 2, Louis-Jeune, Stevens).
Turnovers: 24 (Bates 6, Barrs 5, Meren 4, Tillmon 4, Chatman 2, Eisa, Hall, Stevens).
Steals: 10 (Chatman 3, Eisa 2, Meren 2, Bates, Hall, Louis-Jeune).
Technical Fouls: None.
|MVSU
|19
|40
|—
|59
|Florida A&M
|36
|24
|—
|60
A_1,435 (9,639).
