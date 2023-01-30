|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coleman
|25
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|2
|O'Neal
|20
|3-9
|3-4
|2-4
|2
|2
|9
|Madison
|23
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|0
|Madlock
|29
|4-11
|2-3
|2-3
|1
|4
|10
|Range
|36
|5-16
|4-4
|0-5
|1
|3
|16
|McCoy
|29
|2-9
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|3
|6
|Posey
|20
|3-5
|2-5
|2-5
|0
|4
|8
|McCray
|15
|3-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|7
|Parker
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-60
|12-18
|11-29
|7
|23
|58
Percentages: FG .350, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Range 2-7, McCray 1-2, McCoy 1-5, Madlock 0-1, O'Neal 0-1, Coleman 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (O'Neal).
Turnovers: 12 (Madlock 4, Coleman 2, Madison 2, Range 2, McCray, Posey).
Steals: 7 (O'Neal 2, Coleman, Madlock, McCray, Posey, Range).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bates
|36
|6-11
|1-3
|4-8
|2
|4
|15
|Eisa
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|4
|Louis-Jeune
|30
|5-8
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|14
|Meren
|30
|5-8
|4-4
|0-7
|2
|1
|15
|Tillmon
|36
|5-13
|4-6
|0-2
|4
|1
|15
|Chatman
|19
|0-0
|3-4
|0-4
|0
|2
|3
|Burnside
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|3
|0
|Stevens
|10
|0-7
|3-5
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|23-53
|16-24
|10-33
|10
|15
|69
Percentages: FG .434, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Louis-Jeune 3-4, Bates 2-3, Meren 1-1, Tillmon 1-3, Stevens 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bates 3, Burnside, Eisa).
Turnovers: 13 (Meren 4, Tillmon 4, Burnside 2, Louis-Jeune 2, Eisa).
Steals: 7 (Bates 2, Eisa 2, Meren 2, Louis-Jeune).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Alabama St.
|28
|30
|—
|58
|Florida A&M
|34
|35
|—
|69
A_2,128 (9,639).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.