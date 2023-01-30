FGFTReb
ALABAMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coleman251-40-00-4032
O'Neal203-93-42-4229
Madison230-10-01-1030
Madlock294-112-32-31410
Range365-164-40-51316
McCoy292-91-21-2336
Posey203-52-52-5048
McCray153-50-01-3017
Parker30-00-02-2000
Totals20021-6012-1811-2972358

Percentages: FG .350, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Range 2-7, McCray 1-2, McCoy 1-5, Madlock 0-1, O'Neal 0-1, Coleman 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (O'Neal).

Turnovers: 12 (Madlock 4, Coleman 2, Madison 2, Range 2, McCray, Posey).

Steals: 7 (O'Neal 2, Coleman, Madlock, McCray, Posey, Range).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
FLORIDA A&MMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bates366-111-34-82415
Eisa222-50-01-2224
Louis-Jeune305-81-22-30214
Meren305-84-40-72115
Tillmon365-134-60-24115
Chatman190-03-40-4023
Burnside170-10-03-7030
Stevens100-73-50-0003
Totals20023-5316-2410-33101569

Percentages: FG .434, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Louis-Jeune 3-4, Bates 2-3, Meren 1-1, Tillmon 1-3, Stevens 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bates 3, Burnside, Eisa).

Turnovers: 13 (Meren 4, Tillmon 4, Burnside 2, Louis-Jeune 2, Eisa).

Steals: 7 (Bates 2, Eisa 2, Meren 2, Louis-Jeune).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alabama St.283058
Florida A&M343569

A_2,128 (9,639).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you