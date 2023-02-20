FLORIDA A&M (7-19)
Barrs 2-2 6-9 10, Bates 2-7 0-0 5, Meren 5-9 4-4 14, B.Smith 2-11 1-2 5, Tillmon 8-13 6-6 22, Chatman 2-4 0-0 4, Stevens 5-9 3-4 17, Eisa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 20-25 77.
ALABAMA A&M (12-16)
E.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Hicks 4-9 3-7 13, Thompson 2-13 0-0 5, Tucker 2-6 0-0 4, D.Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Blaise Akonobi 5-11 3-4 13, Downey 3-5 4-8 13, Lee 0-3 3-4 3, Powell 0-0 0-2 0, Brewer 2-3 2-2 7, Randall 0-2 2-4 2, Harvell 1-1 2-2 5. Totals 22-59 19-33 71.
Halftime_Alabama A&M 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Florida A&M 5-19 (Stevens 4-7, Bates 1-3, Meren 0-1, Tillmon 0-3, B.Smith 0-5), Alabama A&M 8-18 (Downey 3-5, Hicks 2-3, Brewer 1-1, Harvell 1-1, Thompson 1-6, Randall 0-1, Tucker 0-1). Rebounds_Florida A&M 39 (Bates 10), Alabama A&M 35 (Blaise Akonobi 10). Assists_Florida A&M 10 (Meren 3), Alabama A&M 14 (Thompson, Tucker 4). Total Fouls_Florida A&M 22, Alabama A&M 19. A_3,277 (6,000).
