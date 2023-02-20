|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barrs
|31
|2-2
|6-9
|1-6
|0
|2
|10
|Bates
|31
|2-7
|0-0
|1-10
|0
|4
|5
|Meren
|28
|5-9
|4-4
|3-8
|3
|2
|14
|B.Smith
|29
|2-11
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|4
|5
|Tillmon
|30
|8-13
|6-6
|0-5
|2
|2
|22
|Chatman
|21
|2-4
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|3
|4
|Stevens
|18
|5-9
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|3
|17
|Eisa
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-55
|20-25
|8-39
|10
|22
|77
Percentages: FG .473, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Stevens 4-7, Bates 1-3, Meren 0-1, Tillmon 0-3, B.Smith 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 11 (Barrs 5, Bates 2, B.Smith, Chatman, Eisa, Meren).
Turnovers: 9 (Barrs 3, Bates 2, Tillmon 2, B.Smith, Chatman).
Steals: 6 (Tillmon 3, Meren 2, B.Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|E.Williams
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Hicks
|36
|4-9
|3-7
|2-7
|1
|3
|13
|Thompson
|29
|2-13
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|3
|5
|Tucker
|27
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|4
|4
|D.Smith
|19
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|4
|Blaise Akonobi
|22
|5-11
|3-4
|5-10
|0
|2
|13
|Downey
|16
|3-5
|4-8
|0-1
|1
|2
|13
|Lee
|12
|0-3
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Powell
|12
|0-0
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Brewer
|7
|2-3
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|0
|7
|Randall
|7
|0-2
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Harvell
|6
|1-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|22-59
|19-33
|11-35
|14
|19
|71
Percentages: FG .373, FT .576.
3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Downey 3-5, Hicks 2-3, Brewer 1-1, Harvell 1-1, Thompson 1-6, Randall 0-1, Tucker 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Blaise Akonobi, D.Smith, Harvell, Tucker).
Turnovers: 6 (Tucker 2, Blaise Akonobi, Downey, Harvell, Thompson).
Steals: 6 (Hicks 2, Lee, Randall, Thompson, Tucker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Florida A&M
|32
|45
|—
|77
|Alabama A&M
|37
|34
|—
|71
A_3,277 (6,000).
