FGFTReb
FLORIDA A&MMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barrs312-26-91-60210
Bates312-70-01-10045
Meren285-94-43-83214
B.Smith292-111-20-0245
Tillmon308-136-60-52222
Chatman212-40-01-6134
Stevens185-93-40-11317
Eisa120-00-02-3120
Totals20026-5520-258-39102277

Percentages: FG .473, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Stevens 4-7, Bates 1-3, Meren 0-1, Tillmon 0-3, B.Smith 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 11 (Barrs 5, Bates 2, B.Smith, Chatman, Eisa, Meren).

Turnovers: 9 (Barrs 3, Bates 2, Tillmon 2, B.Smith, Chatman).

Steals: 6 (Tillmon 3, Meren 2, B.Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ALABAMA A&MMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
E.Williams71-30-00-2102
Hicks364-93-72-71313
Thompson292-130-00-3435
Tucker272-60-01-2444
D.Smith192-30-00-2214
Blaise Akonobi225-113-45-100213
Downey163-54-80-11213
Lee120-33-40-1033
Powell120-00-20-1010
Brewer72-32-22-4107
Randall70-22-41-2002
Harvell61-12-20-0005
Totals20022-5919-3311-35141971

Percentages: FG .373, FT .576.

3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Downey 3-5, Hicks 2-3, Brewer 1-1, Harvell 1-1, Thompson 1-6, Randall 0-1, Tucker 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Blaise Akonobi, D.Smith, Harvell, Tucker).

Turnovers: 6 (Tucker 2, Blaise Akonobi, Downey, Harvell, Thompson).

Steals: 6 (Hicks 2, Lee, Randall, Thompson, Tucker).

Technical Fouls: None.

Florida A&M324577
Alabama A&M373471

A_3,277 (6,000).

