FGFTReb
UTEPMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Frazier271-42-20-3024
Onyema275-141-25-110211
Solomon266-101-12-51313
Givance312-71-20-0226
Hardy403-112-21-2128
Sibley170-30-00-3010
Lemus140-30-00-0040
Kalu131-24-43-5016
Holmes50-01-20-1001
Totals20018-5412-1511-3041849

Percentages: FG .333, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 1-10, .100 (Givance 1-3, Hardy 0-1, Onyema 0-1, Sibley 0-1, Frazier 0-2, Lemus 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Onyema 2, Hardy, Sibley).

Turnovers: 13 (Hardy 3, Solomon 3, Givance 2, Onyema 2, Frazier, Kalu, Sibley).

Steals: 6 (Givance 2, Kalu 2, Frazier, Onyema).

Technical Fouls: coach Joe Golding, 6:59 first.

FGFTReb
FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Goldin192-30-13-9144
Davis294-72-30-41112
Forrest254-111-10-42310
Greenlee211-50-21-2212
Martin237-123-31-30321
Boyd242-61-20-4216
Rosado182-30-00-4014
Weatherspoon183-43-43-30110
Gaffney161-20-01-1303
Carroll21-10-00-0013
Lorient20-10-00-0000
Ralat20-00-00-0100
Gaines10-00-00-0010
Totals20027-5510-169-34121775

Percentages: FG .491, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Martin 4-7, Davis 2-3, Carroll 1-1, Gaffney 1-2, Weatherspoon 1-2, Boyd 1-3, Forrest 1-6, Greenlee 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Goldin, Rosado).

Turnovers: 11 (Greenlee 4, Davis 3, Boyd, Forrest, Gaffney, Martin).

Steals: 5 (Greenlee 2, Boyd, Rosado, Weatherspoon).

Technical Fouls: None.

UTEP212849
FAU324375

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you