FGFTReb
DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson220-40-01-2120
A.Davis407-198-80-11122
Oliver280-24-42-3114
Phillips275-143-40-40316
Stone281-70-00-2112
Moss201-41-20-3013
Parks184-40-24-11018
LeGreair90-00-20-0000
Koka70-10-01-1110
Tankersley10-00-00-0010
Totals20018-5516-228-2751255

Percentages: FG .327, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Phillips 3-7, Stone 0-1, Oliver 0-2, A.Davis 0-3, Anderson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (Moss 4, A.Davis 3, Stone 2, Koka, Oliver, Parks).

Steals: 6 (A.Davis, Anderson, Moss, Oliver, Parks, Phillips).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Goldin185-52-32-51312
Gaffney273-60-00-4108
Greenlee344-90-00-54210
Martin185-90-00-33112
Weatherspoon223-80-01-2117
Forrest272-101-11-5316
Rosado132-41-21-3045
Gaines122-32-45-6236
Lorient113-30-02-4026
Carroll92-50-01-3224
Ralat90-20-00-0110
Totals20031-646-1013-40182076

Percentages: FG .484, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Gaffney 2-5, Greenlee 2-5, Martin 2-5, Forrest 1-5, Weatherspoon 1-6, Carroll 0-1, Ralat 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Goldin 3).

Turnovers: 11 (Rosado 3, Greenlee 2, Carroll, Forrest, Gaffney, Gaines, Goldin, Lorient).

Steals: 9 (Weatherspoon 3, Gaffney 2, Rosado 2, Greenlee, Martin).

Technical Fouls: None.

Detroit203555
FAU423476

A_1,420 (5,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you