|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DETROIT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|22
|0-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|0
|A.Davis
|40
|7-19
|8-8
|0-1
|1
|1
|22
|Oliver
|28
|0-2
|4-4
|2-3
|1
|1
|4
|Phillips
|27
|5-14
|3-4
|0-4
|0
|3
|16
|Stone
|28
|1-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Moss
|20
|1-4
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|3
|Parks
|18
|4-4
|0-2
|4-11
|0
|1
|8
|LeGreair
|9
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Koka
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|Tankersley
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-55
|16-22
|8-27
|5
|12
|55
Percentages: FG .327, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Phillips 3-7, Stone 0-1, Oliver 0-2, A.Davis 0-3, Anderson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 12 (Moss 4, A.Davis 3, Stone 2, Koka, Oliver, Parks).
Steals: 6 (A.Davis, Anderson, Moss, Oliver, Parks, Phillips).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FAU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Goldin
|18
|5-5
|2-3
|2-5
|1
|3
|12
|Gaffney
|27
|3-6
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|0
|8
|Greenlee
|34
|4-9
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|2
|10
|Martin
|18
|5-9
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|12
|Weatherspoon
|22
|3-8
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|7
|Forrest
|27
|2-10
|1-1
|1-5
|3
|1
|6
|Rosado
|13
|2-4
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|4
|5
|Gaines
|12
|2-3
|2-4
|5-6
|2
|3
|6
|Lorient
|11
|3-3
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|6
|Carroll
|9
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|4
|Ralat
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-64
|6-10
|13-40
|18
|20
|76
Percentages: FG .484, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Gaffney 2-5, Greenlee 2-5, Martin 2-5, Forrest 1-5, Weatherspoon 1-6, Carroll 0-1, Ralat 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Goldin 3).
Turnovers: 11 (Rosado 3, Greenlee 2, Carroll, Forrest, Gaffney, Gaines, Goldin, Lorient).
Steals: 9 (Weatherspoon 3, Gaffney 2, Rosado 2, Greenlee, Martin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Detroit
|20
|35
|—
|55
|FAU
|42
|34
|—
|76
A_1,420 (5,000).
