|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hamilton
|37
|5-9
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|2
|11
|Sharp
|27
|0-3
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|4
|0
|Frampton
|35
|2-5
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|6
|Justice
|17
|7-10
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|0
|18
|McKnight
|40
|7-13
|8-12
|1-9
|4
|1
|22
|Anderson
|26
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|6
|Butz
|18
|1-3
|2-4
|2-2
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|24-49
|12-18
|5-25
|12
|10
|67
Percentages: FG .490, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Anderson 2-3, Justice 2-4, Frampton 2-5, Hamilton 1-3, McKnight 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Sharp 3, Frampton).
Turnovers: 15 (Hamilton 5, McKnight 5, Justice 2, Sharp 2, Anderson).
Steals: 8 (Frampton 3, Anderson 2, Hamilton 2, Justice).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FAU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Goldin
|25
|6-8
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|12
|Forrest
|37
|6-13
|0-0
|0-2
|8
|0
|14
|Greenlee
|21
|4-10
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|3
|12
|Martin
|33
|5-12
|0-0
|4-6
|1
|4
|13
|Winchester
|36
|6-10
|1-3
|2-7
|2
|2
|14
|Rosado
|19
|2-5
|0-0
|2-3
|3
|0
|4
|Davis
|13
|4-6
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|3
|9
|Niang
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Baruti
|5
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-67
|1-3
|11-31
|20
|15
|78
Percentages: FG .493, FT .333.
3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Greenlee 4-6, Martin 3-8, Forrest 2-8, Davis 1-2, Winchester 1-4, Baruti 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Goldin 2, Niang).
Turnovers: 11 (Forrest 4, Goldin 3, Martin 2, Davis, Greenlee).
Steals: 9 (Martin 3, Baruti 2, Goldin 2, Greenlee, Winchester).
Technical Fouls: None.
|W. Kentucky
|36
|33
|—
|67
|FAU
|33
|45
|—
|78
A_1,305 (5,000).