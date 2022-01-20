FGFTReb
W. KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hamilton375-90-01-12211
Sharp270-30-00-5040
Frampton352-50-01-4106
Justice177-102-20-24018
McKnight407-138-121-94122
Anderson262-60-00-2126
Butz181-32-42-2014
Totals20024-4912-185-25121067

Percentages: FG .490, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Anderson 2-3, Justice 2-4, Frampton 2-5, Hamilton 1-3, McKnight 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Sharp 3, Frampton).

Turnovers: 15 (Hamilton 5, McKnight 5, Justice 2, Sharp 2, Anderson).

Steals: 8 (Frampton 3, Anderson 2, Hamilton 2, Justice).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Goldin256-80-01-40112
Forrest376-130-00-28014
Greenlee214-100-00-43312
Martin335-120-04-61413
Winchester366-101-32-72214
Rosado192-50-02-3304
Davis134-60-02-4239
Niang110-00-00-1000
Baruti50-30-00-0120
Totals20033-671-311-31201578

Percentages: FG .493, FT .333.

3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Greenlee 4-6, Martin 3-8, Forrest 2-8, Davis 1-2, Winchester 1-4, Baruti 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Goldin 2, Niang).

Turnovers: 11 (Forrest 4, Goldin 3, Martin 2, Davis, Greenlee).

Steals: 9 (Martin 3, Baruti 2, Goldin 2, Greenlee, Winchester).

Technical Fouls: None.

W. Kentucky363367
FAU334578

A_1,305 (5,000).

