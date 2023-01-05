FGFTReb
UABMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
T.Brewer152-50-02-2124
Buffen182-61-36-7135
Jemison183-43-31-1029
E.Gaines326-111-30-15215
Walker347-183-40-32221
L.Brewer243-40-00-7139
E.Johnson233-61-20-2108
Ja.Davis216-93-31-40315
Lovan90-30-00-2000
Toney40-00-00-0000
Totals20032-6612-1810-29111886

Percentages: FG .485, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Walker 4-11, L.Brewer 3-4, E.Gaines 2-2, E.Johnson 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Buffen).

Turnovers: 9 (E.Gaines 3, Walker 3, Buffen 2, T.Brewer).

Steals: 5 (Buffen 2, Jemison, Lovan, Walker).

Technical Fouls: Davis, 8:59 second.

FGFTReb
FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Goldin114-50-02-2038
Boyd183-100-00-1118
Gaffney221-30-00-4613
Greenlee304-72-30-32412
Weatherspoon90-31-21-1121
Jo.Davis3111-1710-111-60336
Martin302-51-12-10106
Rosado264-50-04-8318
Forrest180-54-40-1124
I.Gaines21-10-01-1012
Totals20030-6118-2111-37151888

Percentages: FG .492, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Jo.Davis 4-6, Greenlee 2-4, Boyd 2-6, Gaffney 1-3, Martin 1-3, Forrest 0-3, Weatherspoon 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Goldin 2, Forrest, Jo.Davis).

Turnovers: 10 (Greenlee 2, Martin 2, Rosado 2, Boyd, Gaffney, Goldin, Jo.Davis).

Steals: 7 (Boyd 2, Goldin, Greenlee, Martin, Rosado).

Technical Fouls: None.

UAB414586
FAU414788

.

