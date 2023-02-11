|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISIANA TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|I.Crawford
|41
|8-12
|7-8
|2-9
|2
|3
|25
|Hunter
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|4
|Mangum
|27
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|8
|C.Williams
|34
|7-15
|3-3
|0-3
|3
|3
|20
|Willis
|43
|7-12
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|0
|18
|Bullock
|26
|2-2
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|1
|4
|J.Crawford
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Allen
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|0
|T.Williams
|11
|1-3
|2-2
|3-4
|0
|1
|4
|Stewart
|7
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|225
|31-60
|12-15
|9-30
|8
|20
|85
Percentages: FG .517, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Willis 4-9, C.Williams 3-5, I.Crawford 2-5, Mangum 2-5, T.Williams 0-2, Stewart 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hunter 2, I.Crawford, T.Williams).
Turnovers: 18 (Hunter 4, Willis 4, C.Williams 3, J.Crawford 3, I.Crawford 2, Bullock, Mangum).
Steals: 5 (I.Crawford 4, Bullock).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FAU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Goldin
|32
|6-11
|5-6
|3-7
|1
|3
|17
|Boyd
|23
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|2
|0
|Gaffney
|25
|1-4
|2-2
|0-1
|7
|1
|5
|Martin
|31
|7-10
|6-6
|1-4
|0
|4
|26
|Weatherspoon
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|5
|Davis
|35
|7-14
|4-4
|3-6
|1
|1
|19
|Greenlee
|25
|3-8
|2-4
|3-5
|1
|4
|10
|Forrest
|23
|3-8
|1-3
|0-2
|2
|0
|8
|Rosado
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|29-63
|20-25
|11-30
|18
|17
|90
Percentages: FG .460, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Martin 6-8, Greenlee 2-6, Gaffney 1-3, Weatherspoon 1-3, Davis 1-4, Forrest 1-4, Boyd 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Goldin, Rosado).
Turnovers: 15 (Goldin 3, Martin 3, Davis 2, Gaffney 2, Weatherspoon 2, Boyd, Forrest, Greenlee).
Steals: 8 (Davis 3, Greenlee 2, Forrest, Gaffney, Goldin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Louisiana Tech
|41
|35
|9
|—
|85
|FAU
|41
|35
|14
|—
|90
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.