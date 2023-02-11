FGFTReb
LOUISIANA TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
I.Crawford418-127-82-92325
Hunter122-30-01-2044
Mangum273-60-00-3028
C.Williams347-153-30-33320
Willis437-120-01-53018
Bullock262-20-22-4014
J.Crawford131-40-00-0002
Allen110-00-00-0040
T.Williams111-32-23-4014
Stewart70-30-00-0020
Totals22531-6012-159-3082085

Percentages: FG .517, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Willis 4-9, C.Williams 3-5, I.Crawford 2-5, Mangum 2-5, T.Williams 0-2, Stewart 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hunter 2, I.Crawford, T.Williams).

Turnovers: 18 (Hunter 4, Willis 4, C.Williams 3, J.Crawford 3, I.Crawford 2, Bullock, Mangum).

Steals: 5 (I.Crawford 4, Bullock).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Goldin326-115-63-71317
Boyd230-20-00-2520
Gaffney251-42-20-1715
Martin317-106-61-40426
Weatherspoon182-50-01-2125
Davis357-144-43-61119
Greenlee253-82-43-51410
Forrest233-81-30-2208
Rosado130-10-00-1000
Totals22529-6320-2511-30181790

Percentages: FG .460, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Martin 6-8, Greenlee 2-6, Gaffney 1-3, Weatherspoon 1-3, Davis 1-4, Forrest 1-4, Boyd 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Goldin, Rosado).

Turnovers: 15 (Goldin 3, Martin 3, Davis 2, Gaffney 2, Weatherspoon 2, Boyd, Forrest, Greenlee).

Steals: 8 (Davis 3, Greenlee 2, Forrest, Gaffney, Goldin).

Technical Fouls: None.

Louisiana Tech4135985
FAU41351490

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you