FLORIDA GULF COAST (9-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carter346-122-22-36216
List170-00-00-1150
Morehouse284-103-40-50412
Stiles212-51-21-5235
Winston334-96-81-30114
Ezeudu50-20-00-0000
Adams130-10-00-0120
Antenucci141-40-01-2203
Bartram112-30-01-3206
Webb244-93-30-42313
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20023-5515-197-29162069

Percentages: FG 41.818, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Carter 2-4, Bartram 2-2, Webb 2-7, Morehouse 1-3, Antenucci 1-3, Stiles 0-2, Winston 0-2, Ezeudu 0-1, Adams 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Adams 2, Antenucci 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Winston 4, Stiles 3, Carter 2, List 2, Morehouse 2, Webb 2, Team 2, Adams 1, Bartram 1)

Steals: 4 (Carter 1, Morehouse 1, Winston 1, Antenucci 1)

Technical Fouls: None

KENTUCKY (7-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Leveretter343-30-04-8026
Benton354-189-90-31118
Green304-150-02-4029
Scherr371-104-44-9216
Walker343-78-100-52514
Adeyeye111-12-21-4044
Cambridge143-30-00-1146
King30-10-00-0100
Petty20-00-00-1010
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20019-5823-2513-3872063

Percentages: FG 32.759, FT .920.

3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Benton 1-7, Green 1-4, Scherr 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Leveretter 2, Scherr 2, Benton 1, Adeyeye 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Walker 6, Scherr 3, Leveretter 2, Benton 2, Green 2, Petty 2, Adeyeye 1, King 1, Team 1)

Steals: 6 (Scherr 3, Benton 2, Cambridge 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Florida Gulf Coast1819141869
Kentucky1219181463

A_3,267

Officials_Kevin Pethtel, Kristen Bell, Timothy Greene

