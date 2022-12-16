FGFTReb
FLORIDA GULF COASTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson303-52-42-6129
Weir235-80-01-42410
Bishop252-40-01-4134
Catto271-41-23-6303
Thompson373-104-41-46112
Johnston237-134-50-30322
Rivers203-50-12-4017
Miller81-20-01-3012
Vespe71-30-11-1002
Totals20026-5411-1712-35131571

Percentages: FG .481, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Johnston 4-8, Thompson 2-6, Rivers 1-1, Anderson 1-3, Bishop 0-1, Miller 0-1, Weir 0-2, Catto 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bishop, Johnston, Rivers).

Turnovers: 14 (Johnston 3, Thompson 3, Weir 3, Bishop 2, Anderson, Miller, Rivers).

Steals: 7 (Johnston 4, Bishop 3).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ST. BONAVENTUREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Evans131-41-21-1014
Farell341-80-05-10213
Venning345-135-63-72215
Banks386-113-50-41118
Luc334-100-00-22510
Flowers292-70-00-2235
Rumpel70-03-40-0213
Hill60-00-00-0020
Mellouk60-30-00-0000
Totals20019-5612-179-26111658

Percentages: FG .339, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Banks 3-6, Luc 2-6, Evans 1-2, Farell 1-4, Flowers 1-4, Mellouk 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Venning 4).

Turnovers: 10 (Flowers 3, Luc 3, Venning 3, Banks).

Steals: 8 (Banks 3, Evans, Flowers, Luc, Rumpel, Venning).

Technical Fouls: None.

Florida Gulf Coast314071
St. Bonaventure332558

A_3,005 (5,480).

