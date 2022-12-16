|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA GULF COAST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|30
|3-5
|2-4
|2-6
|1
|2
|9
|Weir
|23
|5-8
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|4
|10
|Bishop
|25
|2-4
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|4
|Catto
|27
|1-4
|1-2
|3-6
|3
|0
|3
|Thompson
|37
|3-10
|4-4
|1-4
|6
|1
|12
|Johnston
|23
|7-13
|4-5
|0-3
|0
|3
|22
|Rivers
|20
|3-5
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|1
|7
|Miller
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|Vespe
|7
|1-3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|11-17
|12-35
|13
|15
|71
Percentages: FG .481, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Johnston 4-8, Thompson 2-6, Rivers 1-1, Anderson 1-3, Bishop 0-1, Miller 0-1, Weir 0-2, Catto 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bishop, Johnston, Rivers).
Turnovers: 14 (Johnston 3, Thompson 3, Weir 3, Bishop 2, Anderson, Miller, Rivers).
Steals: 7 (Johnston 4, Bishop 3).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. BONAVENTURE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Evans
|13
|1-4
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Farell
|34
|1-8
|0-0
|5-10
|2
|1
|3
|Venning
|34
|5-13
|5-6
|3-7
|2
|2
|15
|Banks
|38
|6-11
|3-5
|0-4
|1
|1
|18
|Luc
|33
|4-10
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|5
|10
|Flowers
|29
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|5
|Rumpel
|7
|0-0
|3-4
|0-0
|2
|1
|3
|Hill
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Mellouk
|6
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-56
|12-17
|9-26
|11
|16
|58
Percentages: FG .339, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Banks 3-6, Luc 2-6, Evans 1-2, Farell 1-4, Flowers 1-4, Mellouk 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Venning 4).
Turnovers: 10 (Flowers 3, Luc 3, Venning 3, Banks).
Steals: 8 (Banks 3, Evans, Flowers, Luc, Rumpel, Venning).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Florida Gulf Coast
|31
|40
|—
|71
|St. Bonaventure
|33
|25
|—
|58
A_3,005 (5,480).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.