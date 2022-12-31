JACKSONVILLE (7-5)
Osifo 3-6 1-2 7, Davis 5-8 2-3 16, Nolan 5-12 0-0 12, O'Hearn 3-9 0-0 8, Powell 5-12 4-4 16, Nesmith 2-5 0-0 4, Payne 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-55 7-9 65.
FLORIDA GULF COAST (11-3)
Anderson 5-12 6-8 18, Rivers 4-8 1-2 10, Bishop 1-4 2-2 4, Catto 3-8 2-2 9, Thompson 4-10 2-2 14, Johnston 3-5 0-0 8, Weir 4-6 0-0 9, Largie 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Vespe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 13-16 72.
Halftime_Jacksonville 40-28. 3-Point Goals_Jacksonville 10-26 (Davis 4-6, Powell 2-3, Nolan 2-7, O'Hearn 2-7, Osifo 0-1, Nesmith 0-2), Florida Gulf Coast 11-29 (Thompson 4-8, Johnston 2-4, Anderson 2-6, Weir 1-1, Rivers 1-3, Catto 1-6, Bishop 0-1). Rebounds_Jacksonville 26 (Osifo, Powell 6), Florida Gulf Coast 32 (Anderson 14). Assists_Jacksonville 17 (Nolan 6), Florida Gulf Coast 16 (Catto 5). Total Fouls_Jacksonville 13, Florida Gulf Coast 12. A_2,034 (4,633).
