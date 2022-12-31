FGFTReb
JACKSONVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Osifo293-61-22-6117
Davis385-82-30-52316
Nolan355-120-00-26212
O'Hearn323-90-00-4148
Powell345-124-42-63116
Nesmith182-50-01-2304
Payne141-30-00-1122
Totals20024-557-95-26171365

Percentages: FG .436, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Davis 4-6, Powell 2-3, Nolan 2-7, O'Hearn 2-7, Osifo 0-1, Nesmith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Payne 2).

Turnovers: 10 (Payne 3, Nolan 2, Osifo 2, Davis, Nesmith, O'Hearn).

Steals: 7 (Powell 2, Davis, Nesmith, Nolan, O'Hearn, Osifo).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
FLORIDA GULF COASTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson385-126-84-144018
Rivers214-81-21-40310
Bishop181-42-20-3004
Catto313-82-21-4539
Thompson354-102-21-24014
Johnston303-50-01-1128
Weir194-60-01-2139
Largie60-10-01-1110
Miller10-00-00-1000
Vespe10-00-00-0000
Totals20024-5413-1610-32161272

Percentages: FG .444, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Thompson 4-8, Johnston 2-4, Anderson 2-6, Weir 1-1, Rivers 1-3, Catto 1-6, Bishop 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Anderson 3, Weir 2).

Turnovers: 8 (Anderson 2, Johnston 2, Bishop, Catto, Miller, Thompson).

Steals: 4 (Bishop 2, Johnston, Largie).

Technical Fouls: None.

Jacksonville402565
Florida Gulf Coast284472

A_2,034 (4,633).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you