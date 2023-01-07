NORTH FLORIDA (7-9)
Hendricksen 5-13 0-0 12, Parker 4-8 0-0 8, Berry 1-3 0-0 3, Hicklen 2-8 0-0 5, Placer 2-7 2-2 7, Nze 0-4 2-2 2, Aybar 2-7 0-0 4, Lanier 0-3 0-0 0, James 2-2 1-1 5, Coleman 1-2 3-4 6, Flakus 0-0 0-0 0, Hrdlicka 0-1 0-0 0, Rasmussen 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 21-61 8-9 57.
FLORIDA GULF COAST (13-4)
Anderson 4-5 0-2 8, Weir 9-17 0-0 18, Catto 3-3 0-0 8, Largie 5-10 0-0 11, Thompson 5-16 1-2 15, Johnston 5-9 0-0 11, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Rivers 3-3 1-3 9, Vespe 0-2 0-0 0, Onu 0-0 0-0 0, Richie 1-3 0-0 2, Ricca 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-69 2-7 82.
Halftime_Florida Gulf Coast 47-23. 3-Point Goals_North Florida 7-29 (Hendricksen 2-7, Coleman 1-1, Rasmussen 1-1, Berry 1-3, Placer 1-5, Hicklen 1-6, Aybar 0-1, Lanier 0-2, Nze 0-3), Florida Gulf Coast 10-25 (Thompson 4-10, Catto 2-2, Rivers 2-2, Largie 1-3, Johnston 1-4, Miller 0-1, Richie 0-1, Vespe 0-1, Weir 0-1). Rebounds_North Florida 25 (Hendricksen 7), Florida Gulf Coast 46 (Weir 15). Assists_North Florida 8 (Hicklen, Rasmussen 2), Florida Gulf Coast 20 (Anderson, Thompson, Johnston 4). Total Fouls_North Florida 9, Florida Gulf Coast 11. A_2,375 (4,633).
