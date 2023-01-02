FLORIDA GULF COAST (12-3)
Anderson 1-5 0-0 2, Rivers 4-7 0-0 8, Bishop 3-6 2-2 9, Catto 3-6 2-3 11, Thompson 5-16 5-6 19, Johnston 4-15 0-0 11, Weir 8-11 5-7 22, Largie 1-2 0-5 2. Totals 29-68 14-23 84.
CENT. ARKANSAS (5-10)
Hunter 7-16 0-0 15, Olowokere 4-9 0-0 10, Reeves 8-15 4-4 24, Kayouloud 1-7 1-3 3, Klintman 2-5 4-5 10, Crafoord 5-8 1-6 11, Bounds 1-3 0-0 2, Kirsipuu 1-6 2-3 4. Totals 29-69 12-21 79.
Halftime_Cent. Arkansas 42-41. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 12-33 (Thompson 4-10, Catto 3-3, Johnston 3-11, Weir 1-1, Bishop 1-2, Largie 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Anderson 0-3), Cent. Arkansas 9-28 (Reeves 4-8, Klintman 2-5, Olowokere 2-5, Hunter 1-4, Bounds 0-1, Crafoord 0-1, Kayouloud 0-1, Kirsipuu 0-3). Fouled Out_Kayouloud. Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 42 (Weir 9), Cent. Arkansas 38 (Olowokere 9). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 22 (Catto 10), Cent. Arkansas 16 (Hunter 6). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 18, Cent. Arkansas 21. A_367 (5,320).
