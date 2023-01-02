|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA GULF COAST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|19
|1-5
|0-0
|2-4
|3
|2
|2
|Rivers
|25
|4-7
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|4
|8
|Bishop
|35
|3-6
|2-2
|1-8
|4
|3
|9
|Catto
|41
|3-6
|2-3
|2-6
|10
|0
|11
|Thompson
|33
|5-16
|5-6
|0-1
|1
|1
|19
|Johnston
|29
|4-15
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|2
|11
|Weir
|28
|8-11
|5-7
|1-9
|0
|3
|22
|Largie
|15
|1-2
|0-5
|1-4
|3
|1
|2
|Totals
|225
|29-68
|14-23
|9-42
|22
|18
|84
Percentages: FG .426, FT .609.
3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Thompson 4-10, Catto 3-3, Johnston 3-11, Weir 1-1, Bishop 1-2, Largie 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Anderson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Weir 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 4, Catto 3, Johnston 2, Rivers 2, Weir 2, Bishop, Largie, Thompson).
Steals: 12 (Thompson 4, Anderson 3, Catto 2, Rivers 2, Johnston).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CENT. ARKANSAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hunter
|41
|7-16
|0-0
|0-5
|6
|2
|15
|Olowokere
|39
|4-9
|0-0
|2-9
|1
|1
|10
|Reeves
|40
|8-15
|4-4
|2-8
|1
|2
|24
|Kayouloud
|26
|1-7
|1-3
|1-3
|2
|5
|3
|Klintman
|40
|2-5
|4-5
|0-4
|3
|4
|10
|Crafoord
|18
|5-8
|1-6
|2-7
|1
|4
|11
|Bounds
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|2
|Kirsipuu
|9
|1-6
|2-3
|0-0
|1
|1
|4
|Totals
|225
|29-69
|12-21
|8-38
|16
|21
|79
Percentages: FG .420, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Reeves 4-8, Klintman 2-5, Olowokere 2-5, Hunter 1-4, Bounds 0-1, Crafoord 0-1, Kayouloud 0-1, Kirsipuu 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Crafoord 3, Hunter 2, Bounds, Reeves).
Turnovers: 16 (Hunter 4, Kayouloud 3, Reeves 3, Klintman 2, Olowokere 2, Bounds, Crafoord).
Steals: 7 (Klintman 3, Crafoord 2, Hunter, Kirsipuu).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Florida Gulf Coast
|41
|34
|9
|—
|84
|Cent. Arkansas
|42
|33
|4
|—
|79
A_367 (5,320).
