FGFTReb
FLORIDA GULF COASTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson191-50-02-4322
Rivers254-70-02-5048
Bishop353-62-21-8439
Catto413-62-32-610011
Thompson335-165-60-11119
Johnston294-150-00-51211
Weir288-115-71-90322
Largie151-20-51-4312
Totals22529-6814-239-42221884

Percentages: FG .426, FT .609.

3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Thompson 4-10, Catto 3-3, Johnston 3-11, Weir 1-1, Bishop 1-2, Largie 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Anderson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Weir 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 4, Catto 3, Johnston 2, Rivers 2, Weir 2, Bishop, Largie, Thompson).

Steals: 12 (Thompson 4, Anderson 3, Catto 2, Rivers 2, Johnston).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CENT. ARKANSASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hunter417-160-00-56215
Olowokere394-90-02-91110
Reeves408-154-42-81224
Kayouloud261-71-31-3253
Klintman402-54-50-43410
Crafoord185-81-62-71411
Bounds121-30-01-2122
Kirsipuu91-62-30-0114
Totals22529-6912-218-38162179

Percentages: FG .420, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Reeves 4-8, Klintman 2-5, Olowokere 2-5, Hunter 1-4, Bounds 0-1, Crafoord 0-1, Kayouloud 0-1, Kirsipuu 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Crafoord 3, Hunter 2, Bounds, Reeves).

Turnovers: 16 (Hunter 4, Kayouloud 3, Reeves 3, Klintman 2, Olowokere 2, Bounds, Crafoord).

Steals: 7 (Klintman 3, Crafoord 2, Hunter, Kirsipuu).

Technical Fouls: None.

Florida Gulf Coast4134984
Cent. Arkansas4233479

A_367 (5,320).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

