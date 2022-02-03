FLORIDA GULF COAST (14-9)
Anderson 4-9 1-2 11, Samuel 9-12 1-1 19, Catto 2-6 1-2 6, Dunn-Martin 11-25 9-10 34, Largie 5-8 0-0 12, Richie 2-8 0-0 6, Miller 1-2 0-1 2, Rosario 2-3 1-2 5, Halvorsen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-75 13-18 95.
CENT. ARKANSAS (6-15)
Chatham 4-14 2-3 10, Cooper 6-14 0-0 18, Hunter 2-10 3-4 7, Kayouloud 15-22 3-5 34, Klintman 2-5 0-0 4, Olowokere 6-11 0-0 14, Baker 2-5 0-0 6, McDaniel 0-0 0-0 0, Bounds 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-81 8-12 93.
Halftime_Florida Gulf Coast 44-42. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 10-33 (Dunn-Martin 3-11, Largie 2-3, Anderson 2-5, Richie 2-7, Catto 1-4, Miller 0-1, Halvorsen 0-2), Cent. Arkansas 11-30 (Cooper 6-13, Olowokere 2-3, Baker 2-5, Kayouloud 1-3, Chatham 0-1, Klintman 0-2, Hunter 0-3). Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 32 (Samuel 9), Cent. Arkansas 46 (Kayouloud 17). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 20 (Dunn-Martin 10), Cent. Arkansas 17 (Hunter 5). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 11, Cent. Arkansas 15. A_1,085 (5,320).