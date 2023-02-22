THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22, 2023
Florida Panthers
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|19
|Matthew Tkachuk
|57
|28
|50
|78
|16
|74
|10
|0
|2
|222
|.126
|F
|23
|Carter Verhaeghe
|59
|30
|22
|52
|8
|36
|6
|0
|2
|190
|.158
|F
|16
|Aleksander Barkov
|49
|16
|34
|50
|4
|2
|7
|0
|4
|147
|.109
|D
|62
|Brandon Montour
|58
|10
|38
|48
|0
|87
|3
|0
|3
|171
|.058
|F
|13
|Sam Reinhart
|60
|21
|24
|45
|-15
|10
|9
|0
|3
|166
|.127
|F
|9
|Sam Bennett
|56
|14
|21
|35
|-1
|52
|4
|0
|3
|167
|.084
|D
|42
|Gustav Forsling
|60
|8
|25
|33
|15
|36
|1
|0
|2
|150
|.053
|F
|27
|Eetu Luostarinen
|60
|13
|17
|30
|16
|24
|1
|0
|1
|94
|.138
|D
|5
|Aaron Ekblad
|49
|9
|18
|27
|-13
|50
|4
|1
|1
|148
|.061
|F
|15
|Anton Lundell
|51
|8
|19
|27
|1
|29
|0
|2
|0
|113
|.071
|F
|21
|Nick Cousins
|57
|6
|15
|21
|0
|32
|0
|0
|2
|78
|.077
|F
|12
|Eric Staal
|50
|11
|9
|20
|-8
|16
|0
|2
|1
|78
|.141
|F
|94
|Ryan Lomberg
|60
|8
|6
|14
|-5
|70
|0
|0
|1
|89
|.090
|F
|6
|Colin White
|46
|7
|7
|14
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.140
|D
|28
|Josh Mahura
|60
|4
|7
|11
|14
|22
|0
|0
|1
|64
|.063
|D
|7
|Radko Gudas
|50
|2
|8
|10
|5
|57
|0
|0
|0
|78
|.026
|D
|18
|Marc Staal
|60
|2
|6
|8
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.051
|F
|22
|Rudolfs Balcers
|14
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.095
|F
|22
|Zac Dalpe
|11
|2
|2
|4
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.143
|D
|3
|Matt Kiersted
|20
|1
|3
|4
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|54
|Givani Smith
|22
|1
|3
|4
|6
|47
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.048
|F
|14
|Grigori Denisenko
|17
|0
|3
|3
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.000
|F
|20
|Aleksi Heponiemi
|10
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|F
|70
|Patric Hornqvist
|22
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|13
|0
|0
|1
|40
|.025
|F
|71
|Chris Tierney
|13
|2
|1
|3
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.333
|D
|32
|Lucas Carlsson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|76
|Anton Levtchi
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|60
|207
|345
|552
|34
|721
|45
|5
|27
|2184
|.095
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|60
|209
|345
|554
|-63
|676
|56
|7
|30
|1941
|.108
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|72
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|37
|2056
|3.12
|17
|15
|2
|1
|107
|1094
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Spencer Knight
|21
|1168
|3.18
|9
|8
|3
|1
|62
|627
|0.901
|0
|1
|0
|34
|Alex Lyon
|6
|354
|3.89
|3
|2
|1
|0
|23
|203
|0.887
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|60
|3626
|3.2
|29
|25
|6
|2
|192
|1924
|.892
|207
|345
|721
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|60
|3626
|3.22
|31
|25
|4
|1
|193
|2170
|.905
|209
|345
|676
