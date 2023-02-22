THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22, 2023

Florida Panthers

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F19Matthew Tkachuk5728507816741002222.126
F23Carter Verhaeghe59302252836602190.158
F16Aleksander Barkov4916345042704147.109
D62Brandon Montour58103848087303171.058
F13Sam Reinhart60212445-1510903166.127
F9Sam Bennett56142135-152403167.084
D42Gustav Forsling60825331536102150.053
F27Eetu Luostarinen60131730162410194.138
D5Aaron Ekblad4991827-1350411148.061
F15Anton Lundell5181927129020113.071
F21Nick Cousins576152103200278.077
F12Eric Staal5011920-81602178.141
F94Ryan Lomberg608614-57000189.090
F6Colin White4677144600050.140
D28Josh Mahura604711142200164.063
D7Radko Gudas50281055700078.026
D18Marc Staal6026811800039.051
F22Rudolfs Balcers14224-2400021.095
F22Zac Dalpe11224-4200014.143
D3Matt Kiersted201344600014.071
F54Givani Smith2213464700021.048
F14Grigori Denisenko17033-5400015.000
F20Aleksi Heponiemi10123-120006.167
F70Patric Hornqvist22123-41300140.025
F71Chris Tierney13213-120006.333
D32Lucas Carlsson2000-120002.000
F76Anton Levtchi2000000001.000
TEAM TOTALS6020734555234721455272184.095
OPPONENT TOTALS60209345554-63676567301941.108
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
72Sergei Bobrovsky3720563.1217152110710940.902000
30Spencer Knight2111683.189831626270.901010
34Alex Lyon63543.893210232030.887000
TEAM TOTALS6036263.22925621921924.892207345721
OPPONENT TOTALS6036263.223125411932170.905209345676

