THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 17, 2022
Florida Panthers
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|19
|Matthew Tkachuk
|28
|14
|25
|39
|8
|45
|2
|0
|0
|107
|.131
|F
|23
|Carter Verhaeghe
|30
|15
|10
|25
|-1
|22
|4
|0
|1
|92
|.163
|D
|62
|Brandon Montour
|29
|6
|18
|24
|0
|18
|3
|0
|3
|83
|.072
|F
|9
|Sam Bennett
|31
|7
|15
|22
|-2
|32
|1
|0
|1
|95
|.074
|F
|16
|Aleksander Barkov
|24
|6
|15
|21
|5
|0
|4
|0
|1
|82
|.073
|D
|42
|Gustav Forsling
|31
|4
|16
|20
|12
|14
|1
|0
|1
|95
|.042
|F
|13
|Sam Reinhart
|31
|9
|11
|20
|-5
|4
|5
|0
|0
|89
|.101
|F
|27
|Eetu Luostarinen
|31
|7
|8
|15
|10
|8
|0
|0
|1
|52
|.135
|F
|15
|Anton Lundell
|24
|4
|9
|13
|9
|12
|0
|1
|0
|56
|.071
|D
|5
|Aaron Ekblad
|20
|4
|8
|12
|-10
|18
|1
|0
|0
|58
|.069
|F
|6
|Colin White
|29
|5
|7
|12
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.143
|F
|21
|Nick Cousins
|28
|3
|7
|10
|3
|11
|0
|0
|2
|44
|.068
|F
|94
|Ryan Lomberg
|31
|4
|3
|7
|-3
|40
|0
|0
|1
|35
|.114
|D
|28
|Josh Mahura
|31
|3
|4
|7
|18
|16
|0
|0
|1
|32
|.094
|D
|7
|Radko Gudas
|25
|2
|4
|6
|2
|39
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.041
|F
|12
|Eric Staal
|24
|1
|5
|6
|-5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.028
|F
|22
|Rudolfs Balcers
|14
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.095
|D
|18
|Marc Staal
|31
|0
|4
|4
|-1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|F
|22
|Zac Dalpe
|6
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.286
|F
|70
|Patric Hornqvist
|22
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|13
|0
|0
|1
|40
|.025
|D
|3
|Matt Kiersted
|16
|1
|2
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|F
|71
|Chris Tierney
|5
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.667
|F
|20
|Aleksi Heponiemi
|8
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|D
|32
|Lucas Carlsson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|14
|Grigori Denisenko
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|31
|103
|178
|281
|42
|334
|21
|1
|13
|1157
|.089
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|31
|101
|173
|274
|-54
|318
|27
|4
|16
|981
|.103
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|72
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|18
|1007
|3.33
|6
|9
|1
|1
|56
|516
|0.891
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Spencer Knight
|15
|841
|2.64
|8
|4
|3
|1
|37
|457
|0.919
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|31
|1873
|3.0
|14
|13
|4
|2
|93
|973
|.897
|103
|178
|334
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|31
|1873
|3.1
|17
|13
|1
|0
|96
|1150
|.911
|101
|173
|318
