THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 17, 2022

Florida Panthers

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F19Matthew Tkachuk28142539845200107.131
F23Carter Verhaeghe30151025-12240192.163
D62Brandon Montour296182401830383.072
F9Sam Bennett3171522-23210195.074
F16Aleksander Barkov24615215040182.073
D42Gustav Forsling3141620121410195.042
F13Sam Reinhart3191120-5450089.101
F27Eetu Luostarinen31781510800152.135
F15Anton Lundell24491391201056.071
D5Aaron Ekblad204812-101810058.069
F6Colin White2957123600035.143
F21Nick Cousins28371031100244.068
F94Ryan Lomberg31437-34000135.114
D28Josh Mahura31347181600132.094
D7Radko Gudas2524623900049.041
F12Eric Staal24156-5800036.028
F22Rudolfs Balcers14224-2400021.095
D18Marc Staal31044-1800023.000
F22Zac Dalpe6213120007.286
F70Patric Hornqvist22123-41300140.025
D3Matt Kiersted161233400012.083
F71Chris Tierney5213100003.667
F20Aleksi Heponiemi8112120006.167
D32Lucas Carlsson2000-120002.000
F14Grigori Denisenko2000000003.000
TEAM TOTALS3110317828142334211131157.089
OPPONENT TOTALS31101173274-5431827416981.103
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
72Sergei Bobrovsky1810073.336911565160.891000
30Spencer Knight158412.648431374570.919000
TEAM TOTALS3118733.014134293973.897103178334
OPPONENT TOTALS3118733.1171310961150.911101173318

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you