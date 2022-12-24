THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 24, 2022
Florida Panthers
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|19
|Matthew Tkachuk
|32
|15
|25
|40
|6
|57
|2
|0
|0
|115
|.130
|F
|23
|Carter Verhaeghe
|34
|17
|11
|28
|2
|24
|4
|0
|1
|101
|.168
|D
|62
|Brandon Montour
|33
|6
|21
|27
|-5
|40
|3
|0
|3
|89
|.067
|F
|13
|Sam Reinhart
|35
|12
|12
|24
|-3
|6
|6
|0
|1
|99
|.121
|F
|9
|Sam Bennett
|35
|7
|16
|23
|-5
|34
|1
|0
|1
|109
|.064
|F
|16
|Aleksander Barkov
|25
|6
|16
|22
|5
|0
|4
|0
|1
|82
|.073
|D
|42
|Gustav Forsling
|35
|5
|17
|22
|12
|20
|1
|0
|1
|103
|.049
|F
|27
|Eetu Luostarinen
|35
|8
|10
|18
|11
|10
|1
|0
|1
|59
|.136
|D
|5
|Aaron Ekblad
|24
|4
|10
|14
|-14
|32
|1
|0
|0
|72
|.056
|F
|15
|Anton Lundell
|26
|4
|10
|14
|9
|19
|0
|1
|0
|60
|.067
|F
|6
|Colin White
|31
|5
|7
|12
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|37
|.135
|F
|21
|Nick Cousins
|32
|3
|8
|11
|-1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|49
|.061
|F
|94
|Ryan Lomberg
|35
|4
|4
|8
|-8
|42
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.085
|F
|12
|Eric Staal
|28
|3
|5
|8
|-10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.061
|D
|28
|Josh Mahura
|35
|3
|4
|7
|15
|16
|0
|0
|1
|36
|.083
|D
|7
|Radko Gudas
|25
|2
|4
|6
|2
|39
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.041
|F
|22
|Rudolfs Balcers
|14
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.095
|F
|22
|Zac Dalpe
|10
|2
|2
|4
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.154
|D
|3
|Matt Kiersted
|20
|1
|3
|4
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|18
|Marc Staal
|35
|0
|4
|4
|-3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.000
|F
|20
|Aleksi Heponiemi
|10
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|F
|70
|Patric Hornqvist
|22
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|13
|0
|0
|1
|40
|.025
|F
|71
|Chris Tierney
|5
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.667
|F
|14
|Grigori Denisenko
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|32
|Lucas Carlsson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|54
|Givani Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|35
|113
|197
|310
|4
|422
|23
|1
|14
|1284
|.088
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|35
|119
|201
|320
|-19
|372
|30
|4
|19
|1115
|.107
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|72
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|21
|1185
|3.29
|7
|11
|1
|1
|65
|622
|0.895
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Spencer Knight
|16
|901
|2.93
|8
|5
|3
|1
|44
|483
|0.909
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|35
|2113
|3.11
|15
|16
|4
|2
|109
|1105
|.893
|113
|197
|422
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|35
|2113
|3.0
|20
|14
|1
|0
|105
|1276
|.912
|119
|201
|372
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.