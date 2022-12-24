THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 24, 2022

Florida Panthers

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F19Matthew Tkachuk32152540657200115.130
F23Carter Verhaeghe34171128224401101.168
D62Brandon Montour3362127-54030389.067
F13Sam Reinhart35121224-3660199.121
F9Sam Bennett3571623-534101109.064
F16Aleksander Barkov25616225040182.073
D42Gustav Forsling35517221220101103.049
F27Eetu Luostarinen3581018111010159.136
D5Aaron Ekblad2441014-143210072.056
F15Anton Lundell264101491901060.067
F6Colin White315712-1600037.135
F21Nick Cousins323811-11300249.061
F94Ryan Lomberg35448-84200147.085
F12Eric Staal28358-101000049.061
D28Josh Mahura35347151600136.083
D7Radko Gudas2524623900049.041
F22Rudolfs Balcers14224-2400021.095
F22Zac Dalpe10224-3200013.154
D3Matt Kiersted201344600014.071
D18Marc Staal35044-3800024.000
F20Aleksi Heponiemi10123-120006.167
F70Patric Hornqvist22123-41300140.025
F71Chris Tierney5213100003.667
F14Grigori Denisenko6011-200004.000
D32Lucas Carlsson2000-120002.000
F54Givani Smith1000070001.000
TEAM TOTALS351131973104422231141284.088
OPPONENT TOTALS35119201320-19372304191115.107
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
72Sergei Bobrovsky2111853.2971111656220.895000
30Spencer Knight169012.938531444830.909000
TEAM TOTALS3521133.111516421091105.893113197422
OPPONENT TOTALS3521133.02014101051276.912119201372

