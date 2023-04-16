THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023
Florida Panthers
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|19
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|29
|123
|14
|0
|6
|322
|.124
|F
|16
|Aleksander Barkov
|68
|23
|55
|78
|10
|8
|8
|1
|6
|208
|.111
|D
|62
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|9
|107
|3
|0
|5
|242
|.066
|F
|23
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|10
|46
|7
|0
|2
|275
|.153
|F
|13
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|-12
|12
|16
|0
|5
|227
|.137
|F
|27
|Eetu Luostarinen
|82
|17
|26
|43
|19
|28
|2
|0
|1
|132
|.129
|D
|42
|Gustav Forsling
|82
|13
|28
|41
|19
|40
|1
|0
|3
|209
|.062
|F
|9
|Sam Bennett
|63
|16
|24
|40
|5
|54
|4
|0
|3
|193
|.083
|D
|5
|Aaron Ekblad
|71
|14
|24
|38
|-14
|68
|8
|1
|2
|216
|.065
|F
|15
|Anton Lundell
|73
|12
|21
|33
|1
|43
|0
|2
|1
|152
|.079
|F
|12
|Eric Staal
|72
|14
|15
|29
|-5
|26
|0
|2
|1
|106
|.132
|F
|21
|Nick Cousins
|79
|9
|18
|27
|-1
|38
|0
|0
|2
|102
|.088
|F
|94
|Ryan Lomberg
|82
|12
|8
|20
|-1
|88
|0
|0
|1
|134
|.090
|D
|7
|Radko Gudas
|72
|2
|15
|17
|14
|79
|0
|0
|0
|110
|.018
|D
|28
|Josh Mahura
|82
|4
|12
|16
|17
|48
|0
|0
|1
|78
|.051
|D
|18
|Marc Staal
|82
|3
|12
|15
|10
|43
|0
|0
|0
|55
|.055
|F
|6
|Colin White
|68
|8
|7
|15
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|64
|.125
|F
|10
|Anthony Duclair
|20
|2
|7
|9
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.047
|F
|22
|Rudolfs Balcers
|14
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.095
|F
|22
|Zac Dalpe
|14
|2
|2
|4
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.118
|D
|3
|Matt Kiersted
|20
|1
|3
|4
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|54
|Givani Smith
|34
|1
|3
|4
|1
|72
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.037
|F
|14
|Grigori Denisenko
|18
|0
|3
|3
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.000
|F
|20
|Aleksi Heponiemi
|10
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|F
|70
|Patric Hornqvist
|22
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|13
|0
|0
|1
|40
|.025
|F
|67
|Chris Tierney
|13
|2
|1
|3
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.333
|D
|32
|Lucas Carlsson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|4
|Casey Fitzgerald
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|76
|Anton Levtchi
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|288
|484
|772
|100
|998
|63
|6
|40
|3019
|.095
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|272
|446
|718
|-138
|972
|70
|9
|39
|2603
|.104
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|72
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|50
|2834
|3.07
|24
|20
|3
|1
|145
|1466
|0.901
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Spencer Knight
|21
|1168
|3.18
|9
|8
|3
|1
|62
|627
|0.901
|0
|1
|0
|34
|Alex Lyon
|15
|893
|2.89
|9
|4
|2
|1
|43
|488
|0.912
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|4960
|3.05
|42
|32
|8
|3
|250
|2581
|.896
|288
|484
|998
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|4960
|3.29
|40
|36
|6
|1
|270
|3001
|.905
|272
|446
|972
