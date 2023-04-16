THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023

Florida Panthers

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F19Matthew Tkachuk794069109291231406322.124
F16Aleksander Barkov68235578108816208.111
D62Brandon Montour801657739107305242.066
F23Carter Verhaeghe814231731046702275.153
F13Sam Reinhart82313667-12121605227.137
F27Eetu Luostarinen821726431928201132.129
D42Gustav Forsling821328411940103209.062
F9Sam Bennett63162440554403193.083
D5Aaron Ekblad71142438-1468812216.065
F15Anton Lundell73122133143021152.079
F12Eric Staal72141529-526021106.132
F21Nick Cousins7991827-138002102.088
F94Ryan Lomberg8212820-188001134.090
D7Radko Gudas72215171479000110.018
D28Josh Mahura8241216174800178.051
D18Marc Staal8231215104300055.055
F6Colin White68871501200064.125
F10Anthony Duclair202794200043.047
F22Rudolfs Balcers14224-2400021.095
F22Zac Dalpe14224-4200017.118
D3Matt Kiersted201344600014.071
F54Givani Smith3413417200027.037
F14Grigori Denisenko18033-5400016.000
F20Aleksi Heponiemi10123-120006.167
F70Patric Hornqvist22123-41300140.025
F67Chris Tierney13213-120006.333
D32Lucas Carlsson2000-120002.000
D4Casey Fitzgerald4000-100001.000
F76Anton Levtchi2000000001.000
TEAM TOTALS82288484772100998636403019.095
OPPONENT TOTALS82272446718-138972709392603.104
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
72Sergei Bobrovsky5028343.0724203114514660.901002
30Spencer Knight2111683.189831626270.901010
34Alex Lyon158932.899421434880.912000
TEAM TOTALS8249603.054232832502581.896288484998
OPPONENT TOTALS8249603.294036612703001.905272446972

