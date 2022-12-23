THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 23, 2022
Florida Panthers
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|19
|Matthew Tkachuk
|31
|14
|25
|39
|6
|57
|2
|0
|0
|114
|.123
|F
|23
|Carter Verhaeghe
|33
|17
|11
|28
|2
|22
|4
|0
|1
|100
|.170
|D
|62
|Brandon Montour
|32
|6
|20
|26
|-1
|30
|3
|0
|3
|86
|.070
|F
|13
|Sam Reinhart
|34
|12
|12
|24
|-3
|4
|6
|0
|1
|99
|.121
|F
|9
|Sam Bennett
|34
|7
|16
|23
|-4
|34
|1
|0
|1
|105
|.067
|F
|16
|Aleksander Barkov
|25
|6
|16
|22
|5
|0
|4
|0
|1
|82
|.073
|D
|42
|Gustav Forsling
|34
|5
|17
|22
|13
|18
|1
|0
|1
|102
|.049
|F
|27
|Eetu Luostarinen
|34
|8
|10
|18
|12
|10
|1
|0
|1
|58
|.138
|D
|5
|Aaron Ekblad
|23
|4
|10
|14
|-14
|30
|1
|0
|0
|72
|.056
|F
|15
|Anton Lundell
|25
|4
|10
|14
|9
|19
|0
|1
|0
|58
|.069
|F
|6
|Colin White
|31
|5
|7
|12
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|37
|.135
|F
|21
|Nick Cousins
|31
|3
|8
|11
|2
|11
|0
|0
|2
|49
|.061
|F
|94
|Ryan Lomberg
|34
|4
|4
|8
|-4
|42
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.091
|F
|12
|Eric Staal
|27
|3
|5
|8
|-6
|10
|0
|0
|0
|46
|.065
|D
|28
|Josh Mahura
|34
|3
|4
|7
|16
|16
|0
|0
|1
|34
|.088
|D
|7
|Radko Gudas
|25
|2
|4
|6
|2
|39
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.041
|F
|22
|Rudolfs Balcers
|14
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.095
|F
|22
|Zac Dalpe
|9
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.154
|D
|3
|Matt Kiersted
|19
|1
|3
|4
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|18
|Marc Staal
|34
|0
|4
|4
|-2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|F
|20
|Aleksi Heponiemi
|10
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|F
|70
|Patric Hornqvist
|22
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|13
|0
|0
|1
|40
|.025
|F
|71
|Chris Tierney
|5
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.667
|F
|14
|Grigori Denisenko
|5
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|32
|Lucas Carlsson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|34
|112
|196
|308
|26
|393
|23
|1
|14
|1261
|.089
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|34
|114
|194
|308
|-40
|349
|30
|4
|18
|1072
|.106
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|72
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|20
|1126
|3.25
|7
|10
|1
|1
|61
|580
|0.895
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Spencer Knight
|16
|901
|2.93
|8
|5
|3
|1
|44
|483
|0.909
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|34
|2053
|3.09
|15
|15
|4
|2
|105
|1063
|.894
|112
|196
|393
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|34
|2053
|3.06
|19
|14
|1
|0
|104
|1253
|.911
|114
|194
|349
