THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 23, 2022

Florida Panthers

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F19Matthew Tkachuk31142539657200114.123
F23Carter Verhaeghe33171128222401100.170
D62Brandon Montour3262026-13030386.070
F13Sam Reinhart34121224-3460199.121
F9Sam Bennett3471623-434101105.067
F16Aleksander Barkov25616225040182.073
D42Gustav Forsling34517221318101102.049
F27Eetu Luostarinen3481018121010158.138
D5Aaron Ekblad2341014-143010072.056
F15Anton Lundell254101491901058.069
F6Colin White315712-1600037.135
F21Nick Cousins31381121100249.061
F94Ryan Lomberg34448-44200144.091
F12Eric Staal27358-61000046.065
D28Josh Mahura34347161600134.088
D7Radko Gudas2524623900049.041
F22Rudolfs Balcers14224-2400021.095
F22Zac Dalpe9224-2200013.154
D3Matt Kiersted191344600014.071
D18Marc Staal34044-2800023.000
F20Aleksi Heponiemi10123-120006.167
F70Patric Hornqvist22123-41300140.025
F71Chris Tierney5213100003.667
F14Grigori Denisenko5011-100004.000
D32Lucas Carlsson2000-120002.000
TEAM TOTALS3411219630826393231141261.089
OPPONENT TOTALS34114194308-40349304181072.106
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
72Sergei Bobrovsky2011263.2571011615800.895000
30Spencer Knight169012.938531444830.909000
TEAM TOTALS3420533.091515421051063.894112196393
OPPONENT TOTALS3420533.061914101041253.911114194349

