BETHUNE-COOKMAN (0-1)
Jordan 2-3 0-0 4, Beacham 2-13 0-1 4, Edwards 2-6 0-0 4, Tucker 5-10 0-1 11, Wilson 2-9 1-2 7, Dossous 0-0 0-0 0, Langston 0-2 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-2 0-0 0, Dunn 2-9 4-6 9, McCollough 0-5 1-2 1, Moultry 0-0 0-0 0, White 3-9 0-0 6, Woods 1-4 2-2 4, Totals 19-72 8-14 50
FLORIDA ST. (1-0)
Howard 6-14 0-0 15, Timpson 8-12 7-10 23, Latson 10-22 7-8 28, Massengill 2-2 0-0 4, O'Brien 7-13 3-4 19, Myers 2-3 0-0 4, Bejedi 3-8 8-8 14, Turnage 1-7 0-0 2, Valenzuela 2-5 0-0 4, Totals 41-86 25-30 113
|Bethune-Cookman
|8
|11
|11
|20
|—
|50
|Florida St.
|29
|26
|35
|23
|—
|113
3-Point Goals_Bethune-Cookman 4-17 (Beacham 0-3, Tucker 1-3, Wilson 2-3, Dorsey 0-1, Dunn 1-4, McCollough 0-2, White 0-1), Florida St. 6-26 (Howard 3-9, Latson 1-5, O'Brien 2-4, Myers 0-1, Bejedi 0-3, Turnage 0-4). Assists_Bethune-Cookman 6 (White 4), Florida St. 19 (Bejedi 6). Fouled Out_Florida St. Bejedi. Rebounds_Bethune-Cookman 32 (Dunn 8), Florida St. 67 (Howard 16). Total Fouls_Bethune-Cookman 22, Florida St. 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,597.
