FLORIDA ST. (13-2)
Howard 1-7 3-4 6, Timpson 9-14 2-4 20, Bejedi 1-10 2-2 4, Latson 6-14 7-9 21, Massengill 2-5 0-0 6, Myers 2-4 3-3 7, Gordon 3-9 0-0 9, O'Brien 1-5 1-2 3, Valenzuela 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 26-72 18-24 78
NORTH CAROLINA (9-3)
Poole 1-6 1-1 3, Hodgson 4-11 2-2 12, Kelly 6-17 7-10 20, Todd-Williams 6-21 3-4 16, Ustby 8-12 0-0 16, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Tshitenge 0-0 0-0 0, Paris 0-1 0-0 0, Key 2-3 0-0 4, Zelaya 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 27-72 13-17 71
|Florida St.
|22
|13
|20
|23
|—
|78
|North Carolina
|22
|19
|10
|20
|—
|71
3-Point Goals_Florida St. 8-24 (Howard 1-6, Bejedi 0-3, Latson 2-6, Massengill 2-3, Gordon 3-4, O'Brien 0-1, Valenzuela 0-1), North Carolina 4-23 (Hodgson 2-7, Kelly 1-4, Todd-Williams 1-9, Ustby 0-1, Paris 0-1, Zelaya 0-1). Assists_Florida St. 15 (Latson 6), North Carolina 16 (Hodgson 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida St. 51 (Timpson 11), North Carolina 41 (Ustby 13). Total Fouls_Florida St. 22, North Carolina 24. Technical Fouls_Florida St. Timpson 1. A_2,237.
