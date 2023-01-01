|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA ST. (14-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|28
|3-8
|0-0
|2-8
|2
|1
|8
|Timpson
|27
|5-8
|0-0
|4-9
|1
|3
|10
|Bejedi
|19
|2-7
|2-4
|0-0
|3
|4
|6
|Latson
|27
|8-15
|13-13
|3-8
|4
|2
|32
|Massengill
|20
|3-4
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|1
|7
|Myers
|9
|1-3
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|3
|4
|Gordon
|17
|2-5
|3-4
|0-1
|2
|1
|9
|O'Brien
|19
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|7
|Turnage
|18
|4-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|11
|Valenzuela
|16
|1-2
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|5
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-65
|22-25
|12-48
|18
|17
|99
Percentages: FG 49.231, FT .880.
3-Point Goals: 13-23, .565 (Latson 3-6, Turnage 3-4, Howard 2-4, Gordon 2-3, Massengill 1-2, O'Brien 1-2, Valenzuela 1-2)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Howard 2, Myers 2, Latson 1, Massengill 1, Turnage 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Timpson 4, Latson 3, Myers 3, Bejedi 2, Gordon 2, Howard 1, Massengill 1, O'Brien 1)
Steals: 10 (Latson 3, Massengill 2, Timpson 2, Bejedi 1, Howard 1, Myers 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA TECH (9-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blackshear
|27
|4-12
|0-0
|5-9
|1
|1
|8
|Wone Aranaz
|23
|2-4
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|3
|4
|Jackson
|35
|3-17
|1-2
|1-5
|3
|3
|8
|Morgan
|16
|2-9
|5-7
|3-4
|1
|3
|9
|Swartz
|33
|2-14
|4-5
|0-4
|2
|2
|8
|Hermosa
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|0
|Dunn
|9
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|3
|Noguero
|26
|6-10
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|3
|16
|Carter
|14
|1-6
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|2
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-77
|10-14
|19-41
|10
|21
|58
Percentages: FG 27.273, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Noguero 4-7, Jackson 1-6, Dunn 1-2, Swartz 0-5, Carter 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Wone Aranaz 2)
Turnovers: 19 (Jackson 5, Hermosa 3, Noguero 3, Blackshear 2, Swartz 2, Dunn 1, Morgan 1, Wone Aranaz 1, Team 1)
Steals: 10 (Jackson 4, Noguero 3, Blackshear 2, Wone Aranaz 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Florida St.
|20
|19
|23
|37
|—
|99
|Georgia Tech
|5
|16
|18
|19
|—
|58
A_1,731
Officials_Billy Smith, Angelica Suffren, Teresa Stuck
