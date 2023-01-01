FGFTReb
FLORIDA ST. (14-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Howard283-80-02-8218
Timpson275-80-04-91310
Bejedi192-72-40-0346
Latson278-1513-133-84232
Massengill203-40-00-6217
Myers91-32-21-5034
Gordon172-53-40-1219
O'Brien193-70-00-1417
Turnage184-60-01-30111
Valenzuela161-22-20-2005
Team00-00-01-5000
Totals20032-6522-2512-48181799

Percentages: FG 49.231, FT .880.

3-Point Goals: 13-23, .565 (Latson 3-6, Turnage 3-4, Howard 2-4, Gordon 2-3, Massengill 1-2, O'Brien 1-2, Valenzuela 1-2)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Howard 2, Myers 2, Latson 1, Massengill 1, Turnage 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Timpson 4, Latson 3, Myers 3, Bejedi 2, Gordon 2, Howard 1, Massengill 1, O'Brien 1)

Steals: 10 (Latson 3, Massengill 2, Timpson 2, Bejedi 1, Howard 1, Myers 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
GEORGIA TECH (9-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Blackshear274-120-05-9118
Wone Aranaz232-40-03-4134
Jackson353-171-21-5338
Morgan162-95-73-4139
Swartz332-144-50-4228
Hermosa170-10-00-4110
Dunn91-40-01-2033
Noguero266-100-01-11316
Carter141-60-02-2022
Team00-00-03-6000
Totals20021-7710-1419-41102158

Percentages: FG 27.273, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Noguero 4-7, Jackson 1-6, Dunn 1-2, Swartz 0-5, Carter 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Wone Aranaz 2)

Turnovers: 19 (Jackson 5, Hermosa 3, Noguero 3, Blackshear 2, Swartz 2, Dunn 1, Morgan 1, Wone Aranaz 1, Team 1)

Steals: 10 (Jackson 4, Noguero 3, Blackshear 2, Wone Aranaz 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Florida St.2019233799
Georgia Tech516181958

A_1,731

Officials_Billy Smith, Angelica Suffren, Teresa Stuck

