|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NOTRE DAME
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Laszewski
|34
|5-7
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|4
|12
|Goodwin
|37
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|2
|Ryan
|38
|6-13
|2-3
|0-6
|2
|1
|17
|Starling
|32
|7-11
|4-4
|0-3
|0
|0
|20
|Wertz
|30
|4-9
|1-2
|0-2
|4
|2
|10
|Lubin
|17
|3-6
|0-0
|4-6
|1
|0
|6
|Hammond
|12
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Totals
|200
|28-55
|7-9
|4-27
|12
|9
|72
Percentages: FG .509, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Ryan 3-6, Starling 2-3, Laszewski 2-4, Wertz 1-2, Hammond 1-3, Goodwin 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Laszewski 2).
Turnovers: 7 (Starling 2, Wertz 2, Hammond, Lubin, Ryan).
Steals: 2 (Starling 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Corhen
|31
|8-13
|2-2
|2-7
|2
|1
|18
|Cleveland
|35
|6-14
|4-5
|2-12
|3
|1
|19
|Da.Green
|39
|3-11
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|8
|Mills
|39
|6-13
|4-4
|0-2
|3
|1
|18
|Warley
|34
|4-5
|1-1
|2-3
|5
|1
|9
|House
|8
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|1
|De.Green
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Adebisi
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-57
|12-14
|6-27
|15
|9
|73
Percentages: FG .474, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Cleveland 3-4, Mills 2-7, Da.Green 2-8, House 0-1, Corhen 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Da.Green).
Turnovers: 5 (De.Green 2, Cleveland, Mills, Warley).
Steals: 5 (Warley 2, Cleveland, Da.Green, Mills).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Notre Dame
|39
|33
|—
|72
|Florida St.
|38
|35
|—
|73
A_6,394 (12,100).
