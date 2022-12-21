FGFTReb
NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Laszewski345-70-00-62412
Goodwin371-40-00-3212
Ryan386-132-30-62117
Starling327-114-40-30020
Wertz304-91-20-24210
Lubin173-60-04-6106
Hammond122-50-00-1115
Totals20028-557-94-2712972

Percentages: FG .509, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Ryan 3-6, Starling 2-3, Laszewski 2-4, Wertz 1-2, Hammond 1-3, Goodwin 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Laszewski 2).

Turnovers: 7 (Starling 2, Wertz 2, Hammond, Lubin, Ryan).

Steals: 2 (Starling 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
FLORIDA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Corhen318-132-22-72118
Cleveland356-144-52-123119
Da.Green393-110-00-3128
Mills396-134-40-23118
Warley344-51-12-3519
House80-11-20-0111
De.Green70-00-00-0010
Jackson60-00-00-0000
Adebisi20-00-00-0010
Totals20027-5712-146-2715973

Percentages: FG .474, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Cleveland 3-4, Mills 2-7, Da.Green 2-8, House 0-1, Corhen 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Da.Green).

Turnovers: 5 (De.Green 2, Cleveland, Mills, Warley).

Steals: 5 (Warley 2, Cleveland, Da.Green, Mills).

Technical Fouls: None.

Notre Dame393372
Florida St.383573

A_6,394 (12,100).

