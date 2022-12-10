FGFTReb
LOUISVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Curry92-21-21-2035
Huntley-Hatfield271-50-23-6022
Withers263-100-02-7328
Ellis325-173-50-34315
James253-50-00-0229
Traynor212-40-00-3006
Basili151-40-01-3322
Wheeler141-20-00-0012
Lands121-30-00-2002
H.Miller50-10-00-0100
Payne50-10-01-3120
Ree51-20-00-0002
McCool20-00-00-1000
Myles-Devore20-10-00-0000
Totals20020-574-98-30141753

Percentages: FG .351, FT .444.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (James 3-4, Traynor 2-2, Withers 2-5, Ellis 2-7, Myles-Devore 0-1, Payne 0-1, Ree 0-1, Basili 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Huntley-Hatfield, Traynor, Withers).

Turnovers: 16 (Ellis 5, Huntley-Hatfield 2, James 2, Basili, H.Miller, Lands, Ree, Traynor, Wheeler, Withers).

Steals: 2 (Wheeler, Withers).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
FLORIDA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McLeod213-50-02-5106
Cleveland305-131-20-81312
Da.Green323-110-00-5428
Mills296-123-41-51316
Warley283-40-00-1427
House172-52-31-1207
Corhen154-86-63-50015
Jackson131-20-11-4022
De.Green61-10-00-2012
Morris20-00-00-0000
Spainhour20-10-00-0000
Yates20-00-00-0000
Adebisi10-00-00-0000
Brown10-00-00-1000
Thorpe10-00-00-0000
Totals20028-6212-168-37131375

Percentages: FG .452, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Da.Green 2-7, Warley 1-1, Cleveland 1-2, Corhen 1-2, Mills 1-2, House 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Spainhour 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (McLeod 6, Jackson).

Turnovers: 9 (Da.Green 3, Mills 3, Cleveland, De.Green, Morris).

Steals: 5 (Cleveland 2, Jackson, Mills, Warley).

Technical Fouls: None.

Louisville242953
Florida St.363975

A_5,718 (12,100).

