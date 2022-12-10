|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Curry
|9
|2-2
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|5
|Huntley-Hatfield
|27
|1-5
|0-2
|3-6
|0
|2
|2
|Withers
|26
|3-10
|0-0
|2-7
|3
|2
|8
|Ellis
|32
|5-17
|3-5
|0-3
|4
|3
|15
|James
|25
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|9
|Traynor
|21
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|6
|Basili
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|Wheeler
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Lands
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|H.Miller
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Payne
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|Ree
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|McCool
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Myles-Devore
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-57
|4-9
|8-30
|14
|17
|53
Percentages: FG .351, FT .444.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (James 3-4, Traynor 2-2, Withers 2-5, Ellis 2-7, Myles-Devore 0-1, Payne 0-1, Ree 0-1, Basili 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Huntley-Hatfield, Traynor, Withers).
Turnovers: 16 (Ellis 5, Huntley-Hatfield 2, James 2, Basili, H.Miller, Lands, Ree, Traynor, Wheeler, Withers).
Steals: 2 (Wheeler, Withers).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McLeod
|21
|3-5
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|0
|6
|Cleveland
|30
|5-13
|1-2
|0-8
|1
|3
|12
|Da.Green
|32
|3-11
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|2
|8
|Mills
|29
|6-12
|3-4
|1-5
|1
|3
|16
|Warley
|28
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|2
|7
|House
|17
|2-5
|2-3
|1-1
|2
|0
|7
|Corhen
|15
|4-8
|6-6
|3-5
|0
|0
|15
|Jackson
|13
|1-2
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|2
|2
|De.Green
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Morris
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Spainhour
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Yates
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Adebisi
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Brown
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Thorpe
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-62
|12-16
|8-37
|13
|13
|75
Percentages: FG .452, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Da.Green 2-7, Warley 1-1, Cleveland 1-2, Corhen 1-2, Mills 1-2, House 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Spainhour 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (McLeod 6, Jackson).
Turnovers: 9 (Da.Green 3, Mills 3, Cleveland, De.Green, Morris).
Steals: 5 (Cleveland 2, Jackson, Mills, Warley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Louisville
|24
|29
|—
|53
|Florida St.
|36
|39
|—
|75
A_5,718 (12,100).
