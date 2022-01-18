FGFTReb
DUKEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Banchero426-117-92-127220
Griffin233-50-00-3238
Moore395-70-01-42313
Williams346-83-31-70315
Keels293-111-20-2229
Roach292-61-21-3626
Baker182-50-00-1145
John90-22-22-3002
Jones20-00-00-0000
Totals22527-5514-187-35201978

Percentages: FG .491, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Moore 3-3, Griffin 2-4, Keels 2-8, Roach 1-2, Baker 1-3, Banchero 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Williams 3, Banchero, John).

Turnovers: 15 (Banchero 4, Moore 4, Keels 3, Baker, Griffin, John, Roach).

Steals: 2 (Keels 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
FLORIDA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Butler275-81-20-20314
McLeod114-81-26-7009
Evans312-72-20-1516
Mills345-176-61-21118
Polite312-74-42-5129
Osborne321-74-41-7327
Cleveland224-100-33-6038
Fletcher163-60-03-4026
Warley140-22-20-1132
Wilkes50-10-00-0210
Ngom20-00-00-1000
Totals22526-7320-2516-36131879

Percentages: FG .356, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Butler 3-4, Mills 2-6, Polite 1-4, Osborne 1-6, Cleveland 0-1, Evans 0-1, Wilkes 0-1, Fletcher 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Butler 2, Mills 2).

Turnovers: 5 (Cleveland, Evans, Mills, Osborne, Polite).

Steals: 9 (Evans 3, Mills 2, Warley 2, Polite, Wilkes).

Technical Fouls: None.

Duke38291178
Florida St.33341279

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you