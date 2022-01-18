|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Banchero
|42
|6-11
|7-9
|2-12
|7
|2
|20
|Griffin
|23
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|8
|Moore
|39
|5-7
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|3
|13
|Williams
|34
|6-8
|3-3
|1-7
|0
|3
|15
|Keels
|29
|3-11
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|9
|Roach
|29
|2-6
|1-2
|1-3
|6
|2
|6
|Baker
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|5
|John
|9
|0-2
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Jones
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|27-55
|14-18
|7-35
|20
|19
|78
Percentages: FG .491, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Moore 3-3, Griffin 2-4, Keels 2-8, Roach 1-2, Baker 1-3, Banchero 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Williams 3, Banchero, John).
Turnovers: 15 (Banchero 4, Moore 4, Keels 3, Baker, Griffin, John, Roach).
Steals: 2 (Keels 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butler
|27
|5-8
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|14
|McLeod
|11
|4-8
|1-2
|6-7
|0
|0
|9
|Evans
|31
|2-7
|2-2
|0-1
|5
|1
|6
|Mills
|34
|5-17
|6-6
|1-2
|1
|1
|18
|Polite
|31
|2-7
|4-4
|2-5
|1
|2
|9
|Osborne
|32
|1-7
|4-4
|1-7
|3
|2
|7
|Cleveland
|22
|4-10
|0-3
|3-6
|0
|3
|8
|Fletcher
|16
|3-6
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|2
|6
|Warley
|14
|0-2
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|2
|Wilkes
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Ngom
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|26-73
|20-25
|16-36
|13
|18
|79
Percentages: FG .356, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Butler 3-4, Mills 2-6, Polite 1-4, Osborne 1-6, Cleveland 0-1, Evans 0-1, Wilkes 0-1, Fletcher 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Butler 2, Mills 2).
Turnovers: 5 (Cleveland, Evans, Mills, Osborne, Polite).
Steals: 9 (Evans 3, Mills 2, Warley 2, Polite, Wilkes).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Duke
|38
|29
|11
|—
|78
|Florida St.
|33
|34
|12
|—
|79
.