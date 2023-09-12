Florida State League Playoffs
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinals
(Best-of-3)
Jupiter 1, Palm Beach 0

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Jupiter 3, Palm Beach 2, 10 innings

Thursday, Sept 14: Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15: Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater 1, Lakeland 0

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Clearwater 5, Lakeland 0

Thursday, Sept. 14: Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15: Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Championship
Best of 3
TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Sept. 17: TBD at TBD, TBD.

Tuesday, Sept. 19: TBD at TBD, TBD.

Wednesday, Sept. 18: TBD at TBD, TBD.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you