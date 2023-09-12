|Florida State League Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinals
|(Best-of-3)
|Palm Beach vs. Jupiter
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept 14: Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15: Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
|Clearwater vs. Lakeland
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Clearwater at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14: Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15: Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
|Championship
|Best of 3
|TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, Sept. 17: TBD at TBD, TBD.
Tuesday, Sept. 19: TBD at TBD, TBD.
Wednesday, Sept. 18: TBD at TBD, TBD.
