Florida State League Playoffs
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinals
(Best-of-3)
Jupiter 2, Palm Beach 0

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Jupiter 3, Palm Beach 2, 10 innings

Thursday, Sept 14: Jupiter 7, Palm Beach 6, 11 innings

Clearwater 2, Lakeland 1

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Clearwater 5, Lakeland 0

Thursday, Sept. 14: Lakeland 10, Clearwater 2

Friday, Sept. 15: Clearwater 2, Lakeland 1

Championship
Best of 3
Jupiter vs. Clearwater

Sunday, Sept. 17: Clearwater at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 19: Jupiter at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Sept. 18: Jupiter at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you