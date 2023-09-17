|Florida State League Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinals
|(Best-of-3)
|Jupiter 2, Palm Beach 0
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Jupiter 3, Palm Beach 2, 10 innings
Thursday, Sept 14: Jupiter 7, Palm Beach 6, 11 innings
|Clearwater 2, Lakeland 1
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Clearwater 5, Lakeland 0
Thursday, Sept. 14: Lakeland 10, Clearwater 2
Friday, Sept. 15: Clearwater 2, Lakeland 1
|Championship
|Best of 3
|Jupiter vs. Clearwater
Sunday, Sept. 17: Clearwater at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Jupiter at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Sept. 18: Jupiter at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.