GEORGE MASON (13-12)
Oduro 4-12 1-2 9, Cooper 2-6 0-0 5, Gaines 1-2 1-1 3, Johnson 6-16 2-2 19, Schwartz 4-9 0-0 9, Buchanan 0-0 0-0 0, Hartwell 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Frazier 0-2 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 4-5 47.
FORDHAM (12-13)
Ohams 8-13 1-4 17, Tsimbila 2-5 0-0 4, Charlton 2-6 1-3 6, Colon-Navarro 2-10 0-1 5, Rose 3-7 0-0 9, Kelly 2-3 0-0 6, Riley 0-2 0-1 0, Novitskyi 1-2 0-0 3, Harrison 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 2-9 50.
Halftime_George Mason 26-24. 3-Point Goals_George Mason 7-28 (Johnson 5-14, Cooper 1-5, Schwartz 1-6, Oduro 0-1, Hartwell 0-2), Fordham 8-24 (Rose 3-7, Kelly 2-3, Novitskyi 1-2, Charlton 1-4, Colon-Navarro 1-7, Riley 0-1). Fouled Out_Gaines. Rebounds_George Mason 29 (Oduro 9), Fordham 36 (Ohams 12). Assists_George Mason 12 (Cooper 4), Fordham 11 (Charlton 6). Total Fouls_George Mason 16, Fordham 14.