SAINT JOSEPH'S (6-9)
Fleming 1-3 0-0 2, Klaczek 3-7 1-2 8, Brown 3-12 1-2 8, Greer 2-5 0-2 4, Reynolds 5-14 4-4 17, Winborne 0-2 0-0 0, Obinna 4-6 1-3 9, Coleman 2-6 1-2 6, Bleechmore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 8-15 54.
FORDHAM (13-3)
Moore 3-10 3-4 9, Tsimbila 3-5 0-0 6, Charlton 3-6 2-2 10, Quisenberry 5-15 5-5 15, Rose 2-8 0-0 5, Novitskyi 1-5 2-2 4, Riley 3-5 0-0 7, Richardson 1-2 0-0 2, Gray 0-3 2-2 2, Dean 2-3 1-1 6. Totals 23-62 15-16 66.
Halftime_32-32. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph's 6-22 (Reynolds 3-9, Brown 1-4, Coleman 1-4, Klaczek 1-4, Winborne 0-1), Fordham 5-25 (Charlton 2-3, Dean 1-2, Riley 1-3, Rose 1-6, Richardson 0-1, Gray 0-2, Moore 0-2, Novitskyi 0-2, Quisenberry 0-4). Fouled Out_Brown. Rebounds_Saint Joseph's 32 (Greer 7), Fordham 43 (Moore 15). Assists_Saint Joseph's 12 (Greer 7), Fordham 13 (Moore, Charlton, Novitskyi 3). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph's 17, Fordham 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.