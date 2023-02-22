FORDHAM (22-6)
Moore 6-11 5-9 19, Novitskyi 0-2 0-0 0, Charlton 3-5 0-2 6, Quisenberry 6-14 10-12 26, Richardson 0-3 0-0 0, Rose 2-5 2-2 8, Tsimbila 2-5 4-4 8, Gray 2-5 0-0 4, Riley 0-1 0-0 0, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, Dean 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 21-29 71.
LOYOLA CHICAGO (9-18)
Alston 6-9 6-10 19, Golden 5-8 3-4 13, Norris 0-4 3-4 3, Quinn 4-7 0-0 8, Schwieger 3-12 5-7 11, Kennedy 1-4 0-0 2, Welch 1-5 0-2 2, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 3-4 2-2 11, Hutson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 19-29 69.
Halftime_Loyola Chicago 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Fordham 8-24 (Quisenberry 4-7, Moore 2-5, Rose 2-5, Charlton 0-1, Dean 0-1, Gray 0-2, Richardson 0-3), Loyola Chicago 4-17 (Edwards 3-4, Alston 1-1, Golden 0-1, Quinn 0-1, Welch 0-2, Norris 0-3, Schwieger 0-5). Fouled Out_Alston, Quinn, Kennedy. Rebounds_Fordham 33 (Tsimbila 8), Loyola Chicago 28 (Schwieger 5). Assists_Fordham 8 (Quisenberry 5), Loyola Chicago 13 (Norris 5). Total Fouls_Fordham 23, Loyola Chicago 26. A_2,871 (4,486).
