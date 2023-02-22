FGFTReb
FORDHAMMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Moore376-115-92-60419
Novitskyi80-20-00-3140
Charlton353-50-21-3116
Quisenberry376-1410-121-45226
Richardson190-30-00-1120
Rose232-52-20-4048
Tsimbila202-54-44-8038
Gray122-50-01-3034
Riley50-10-00-0000
Kelly30-00-00-1000
Dean10-10-00-0000
Totals20021-5221-299-3382371

Percentages: FG .404, FT .724.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Quisenberry 4-7, Moore 2-5, Rose 2-5, Charlton 0-1, Dean 0-1, Gray 0-2, Richardson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Tsimbila 4, Novitskyi, Rose).

Turnovers: 14 (Moore 6, Quisenberry 3, Charlton 2, Novitskyi, Richardson, Rose).

Steals: 6 (Rose 4, Quisenberry, Richardson).

Technical Fouls: Rose, 3:50 second.

FGFTReb
LOYOLA CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Alston316-96-100-41519
Golden215-83-41-31113
Norris350-43-41-3533
Quinn184-70-01-3158
Schwieger343-125-70-53111
Kennedy191-40-01-4052
Welch161-50-22-3122
Wilson120-00-00-0120
Edwards113-42-20-20211
Hutson30-00-00-1000
Totals20023-5319-296-28132669

Percentages: FG .434, FT .655.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Edwards 3-4, Alston 1-1, Golden 0-1, Quinn 0-1, Welch 0-2, Norris 0-3, Schwieger 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Alston, Welch).

Turnovers: 11 (Kennedy 2, Quinn 2, Schwieger 2, Alston, Edwards, Golden, Norris, Welch).

Steals: 7 (Quinn 2, Schwieger 2, Welch 2, Alston).

Technical Fouls: Norris, 3:50 second.

Fordham353671
Loyola Chicago363369

A_2,871 (4,486).

