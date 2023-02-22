|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FORDHAM
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moore
|37
|6-11
|5-9
|2-6
|0
|4
|19
|Novitskyi
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|4
|0
|Charlton
|35
|3-5
|0-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|6
|Quisenberry
|37
|6-14
|10-12
|1-4
|5
|2
|26
|Richardson
|19
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Rose
|23
|2-5
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|4
|8
|Tsimbila
|20
|2-5
|4-4
|4-8
|0
|3
|8
|Gray
|12
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|4
|Riley
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Dean
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-52
|21-29
|9-33
|8
|23
|71
Percentages: FG .404, FT .724.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Quisenberry 4-7, Moore 2-5, Rose 2-5, Charlton 0-1, Dean 0-1, Gray 0-2, Richardson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Tsimbila 4, Novitskyi, Rose).
Turnovers: 14 (Moore 6, Quisenberry 3, Charlton 2, Novitskyi, Richardson, Rose).
Steals: 6 (Rose 4, Quisenberry, Richardson).
Technical Fouls: Rose, 3:50 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alston
|31
|6-9
|6-10
|0-4
|1
|5
|19
|Golden
|21
|5-8
|3-4
|1-3
|1
|1
|13
|Norris
|35
|0-4
|3-4
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|Quinn
|18
|4-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|5
|8
|Schwieger
|34
|3-12
|5-7
|0-5
|3
|1
|11
|Kennedy
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|5
|2
|Welch
|16
|1-5
|0-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|Wilson
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Edwards
|11
|3-4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|11
|Hutson
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-53
|19-29
|6-28
|13
|26
|69
Percentages: FG .434, FT .655.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Edwards 3-4, Alston 1-1, Golden 0-1, Quinn 0-1, Welch 0-2, Norris 0-3, Schwieger 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Alston, Welch).
Turnovers: 11 (Kennedy 2, Quinn 2, Schwieger 2, Alston, Edwards, Golden, Norris, Welch).
Steals: 7 (Quinn 2, Schwieger 2, Welch 2, Alston).
Technical Fouls: Norris, 3:50 second.
|Fordham
|35
|36
|—
|71
|Loyola Chicago
|36
|33
|—
|69
A_2,871 (4,486).
