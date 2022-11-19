ILL.-CHICAGO (2-2)
Fens 2-3 4-4 8, Anderson 2-9 2-2 8, Carter 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson 1-2 1-3 3, Okani 10-14 0-0 21, Jones 4-12 0-0 9, Brownell 1-2 0-0 2, Skobalj 1-4 0-0 3, Yaklich 1-2 2-2 5, Clay 0-1 0-0 0, Saragba 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-55 9-11 65.
FORDHAM (3-1)
Moore 5-10 2-3 14, Tsimbila 3-5 0-0 6, Charlton 1-4 5-6 7, Quisenberry 10-16 2-2 25, Rose 4-10 0-0 11, Novitskyi 2-3 3-6 7, Richardson 2-5 0-0 6, Dean 1-1 0-0 3, Riley 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 28-54 12-19 79.
Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 6-17 (Anderson 2-4, Jones 1-2, Yaklich 1-2, Okani 1-3, Skobalj 1-4, Carter 0-2), Fordham 11-23 (Rose 3-6, Quisenberry 3-8, Moore 2-3, Richardson 2-3, Dean 1-1, Charlton 0-1, Novitskyi 0-1). Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 24 (Carter 8), Fordham 26 (Charlton 7). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 9 (Jackson 3), Fordham 15 (Charlton 7). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 22, Fordham 13.
