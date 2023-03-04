FGFTReb
DUQUESNEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reece215-84-51-40316
Williams202-80-05-6034
Brewer271-61-10-6223
Clark271-71-20-2123
Grant302-80-01-4205
Gunn193-81-20-2037
Rozier193-60-10-0216
McGriff171-72-22-2014
Dixon133-65-83-60411
Rotroff60-01-21-1211
Cole-Williams10-00-00-0000
Totals20021-6415-2313-3392060

Percentages: FG .328, FT .652.

3-Point Goals: 3-22, .136 (Reece 2-2, Grant 1-4, Dixon 0-1, Brewer 0-3, Clark 0-3, Gunn 0-3, McGriff 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Rotroff 2, Gunn, Reece, Williams).

Turnovers: 11 (Williams 4, Dixon 3, Grant 2, Clark, Rozier).

Steals: 7 (Clark 3, Grant 2, Reece 2).

Technical Fouls: Gunn, 3:44 first.

FGFTReb
FORDHAMMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kelly60-30-00-0010
Moore326-109-102-96224
Novitskyi203-71-20-2037
Charlton343-52-20-74210
Quisenberry307-134-40-33421
Richardson253-90-00-4316
Rose193-30-00-4237
Tsimbila172-61-14-7025
Riley50-10-00-1000
Gray41-21-20-0023
Dean31-10-00-0002
Evans20-00-00-2100
Franklin11-10-00-0002
Hardenburg10-00-00-0000
Nussbaum10-00-00-1000
Totals20030-6118-216-40192087

Percentages: FG .492, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Moore 3-5, Quisenberry 3-7, Charlton 2-2, Rose 1-1, Gray 0-1, Riley 0-1, Kelly 0-2, Richardson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Tsimbila 3).

Turnovers: 12 (Novitskyi 3, Quisenberry 3, Rose 2, Charlton, Richardson, Riley, Tsimbila).

Steals: 4 (Charlton, Moore, Richardson, Rose).

Technical Fouls: None.

Duquesne322860
Fordham454287

A_1,808 (3,200).

