FGFTReb
CCSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Momoh282-43-32-6017
Amos295-83-31-11414
Rodgers279-170-00-30123
Scantlebury365-113-30-13214
Snoddy383-80-02-3146
Sweatman272-40-01-1304
Brown81-53-42-2025
Breland51-32-20-0024
Limric20-20-00-0020
Totals20028-6214-158-1781877

Percentages: FG .452, FT .933.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Rodgers 5-10, Scantlebury 1-1, Amos 1-3, Snoddy 0-1, Limric 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Limric, Momoh).

Turnovers: 9 (Amos 2, Brown 2, Rodgers 2, Breland, Scantlebury, Snoddy).

Steals: 7 (Scantlebury 3, Snoddy 2, Brown, Sweatman).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
FORDHAMMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Moore277-88-92-41025
Tsimbila233-72-34-8028
Charlton193-70-01-2546
Quisenberry366-110-00-43118
Rose312-72-22-4537
Richardson172-33-40-2228
Novitskyi155-51-12-50511
Riley150-10-00-4100
Dean91-20-00-1013
Gray71-22-20-0004
Kelly10-00-00-0000
Totals20030-5318-2111-34171990

Percentages: FG .566, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Quisenberry 6-8, Moore 3-3, Dean 1-2, Richardson 1-2, Rose 1-6, Charlton 0-1, Gray 0-1, Riley 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Charlton, Gray, Novitskyi, Richardson, Rose, Tsimbila).

Turnovers: 17 (Quisenberry 4, Charlton 2, Gray 2, Rose 2, Tsimbila 2, Dean, Moore, Novitskyi, Richardson).

Steals: 5 (Charlton, Moore, Quisenberry, Richardson, Rose).

Technical Fouls: Charlton, 00:24 first.

CCSU334477
Fordham474390

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you