Through Oct. 16

1. Max Verstappen, 366.

2. Sergio Perez, 253.

3. Charles Leclerc, 252.

4. George Russell, 207.

5. Carlos Sainz Jr, 202.

6. Lewis Hamilton, 180.

7. Lando Norris, 101.

8. Esteban Ocon, 78.

9. Fernando Alonso, 65.

10. Valtteri Bottas, 46.

11. Sebastian Vettel, 32.

12. Daniel Ricciardo, 29.

13. Pierre Gasly, 23.

14. Kevin Magnussen, 22.

15. Lance Stroll, 13.

16. Mick Schumacher, 12.

17. Yuki Tsunoda, 11.

18. Guanyu Zhou, 6.

19. Alexander Albon, 4.

20. Nicholas Latifi, 2.

21. Nyck de Vries, 2.

22. Nico Hulkenberg, 0.

