Through April 17
1. Charles Leclerc, 71.
2. George Russell, 37.
3. Carlos Sainz Jr, 33.
4. Sergio Perez, 30.
5. Lewis Hamilton, 28.
6. Max Verstappen, 25.
7. Esteban Ocon, 20.
8. Lando Norris, 16.
9. Kevin Magnussen, 12.
10. Valtteri Bottas, 12.
11. Daniel Ricciardo, 8.
12. Pierre Gasly, 6.
13. Yuki Tsunoda, 4.
14. Fernando Alonso, 2.
15. Guanyu Zhou, 1.
16. Alexander Albon, 1.
17. Mick Schumacher, 0.
18. Lance Stroll, 0.
19. Nico Hulkenberg, 0.
20. Nicholas Latifi, 0.
