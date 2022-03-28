Through March 27
1. Charles Leclerc, 45.
2. Carlos Sainz Jr, 33.
3. Max Verstappen, 25.
4. George Russell, 22.
5. Lewis Hamilton, 16.
6. Esteban Ocon, 14.
7. Sergio Perez, 12.
8. Kevin Magnussen, 12.
9. Valtteri Bottas, 8.
10. Lando Norris, 6.
11. Yuki Tsunoda, 4.
11. Pierre Gasly, 4.
13. Fernando Alonso, 2.
14. Guanyu Zhou, 1.
15. Mick Schumacher, 0.
16. Lance Stroll, 0.
17. Nico Hulkenberg, 0.
18. Alexander Albon, 0.
19. Daniel Ricciardo, 0.
20. Nicholas Latifi, 0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.