BLUFFTON (0-1)
Stokes 3-6 0-0 6, Owen 4-11 0-0 11, Robson 0-6 0-0 0, Stammen 2-9 3-3 8, Wheeler 0-3 0-0 0, Bruns 1-6 0-0 2, Rose 1-3 0-0 2, Martin 1-5 0-2 2, Rogers 1-2 0-0 2, Ringer 2-2 0-0 4, Slusher 0-1 0-0 0, Bonham 0-0 0-0 0, Layfield 0-1 0-0 0, Wolfe 2-3 0-0 4, Blanchard 0-3 0-0 0, Winslow 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-62 3-5 41.
FORT WAYNE (4-3)
Kpedi 2-2 0-0 4, Planutis 4-8 1-1 12, Billups 6-8 2-2 16, Chong Qui 5-8 2-2 13, Godfrey 4-7 0-0 9, Roberts 10-12 2-4 23, DeJurnett 3-5 0-0 6, Mulder 3-7 0-2 6, Peterson 4-8 2-3 10, R.Dunton 0-2 0-0 0, Morton-Robertson 1-1 0-0 3, Dukes 2-3 0-2 4. Totals 44-71 9-16 106.
Halftime_Fort Wayne 58-21. 3-Point Goals_Bluffton 4-21 (Owen 3-5, Stammen 1-3, Blanchard 0-1, Bruns 0-1, Layfield 0-1, Robson 0-1, Slusher 0-1, Winslow 0-1, Rose 0-2, Stokes 0-2, Wheeler 0-3), Fort Wayne 9-25 (Planutis 3-6, Billups 2-4, Morton-Robertson 1-1, Roberts 1-2, Chong Qui 1-3, Godfrey 1-4, Dukes 0-1, R.Dunton 0-1, Mulder 0-1, Peterson 0-2). Fouled Out_Stokes. Rebounds_Bluffton 25 (Martin 5), Fort Wayne 44 (DeJurnett 9). Assists_Bluffton 10 (Stammen 3), Fort Wayne 20 (Chong Qui 7). Total Fouls_Bluffton 19, Fort Wayne 10. A_1,352 (13,000).
